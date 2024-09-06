French developer Green Lighthouse Développement says the French authorities have approved its 450 MW agrivoltaic project on 200 hectares of agricultural land in southwestern France. From pv magazine France The authorities in Landes department, France, have approved the Terr'Arbouts agrivoltaic project, launched in 2020 by 35 farmers working to diversify crops due to water quality issues. The project, developed by Green Lighthouse Développement (GLHD), spans 700 hectares and will feature 200 hectares of solar panels, generating 450 MW of power alongside agricultural production. "A rotation of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...