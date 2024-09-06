In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. FOB China prices for N-type M10 and G12 wafers have remained stable this week at $0. 140/pc and $0. 198/pc, respectively, following a brief price increase driven by market leaders last week. Cell companies, both in China and internationally, have so far shown limited acceptance of the recent wafer price hikes. The two leading wafer manufacturers managed to secure a slight increase of around CNY0. 01-0. 02 ($0. 0014-o. oo28) per piece, varying by customer. ...

