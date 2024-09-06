MacPaw Concludes Successful Internship Program in Collaboration with MIT-Ukraine

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than one year after opening an office in Boston, MacPaw, a leading macOS and iOS software maker, is excited to announce the conclusion of its first student internship program in collaboration with the MIT-Ukraine program.

A Vision of Mutual Growth and Innovation

In response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, MIT has launched the MIT-Ukraine program to serve as a hub for its technological and humanitarian efforts. This program engages MIT students, faculty, and staff in global efforts to preserve and rebuild Ukraine. One of the program's key components is the MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives (MISTI) internships, which enable MIT talent to work on hands-on projects supporting Ukraine.

"The MIT-Ukraine program was established to harness MIT's engineering and technology expertise to support Ukraine during these challenging times," said Svitlana Krasynska, program manager of MIT-Ukraine. "While our major focus is on internships, the program also aims to engage the MIT community through collaborative research and by keeping the campus informed about the ongoing situation in Ukraine. Our goal is to establish long-term collaborations where our students can support companies like MacPaw in their efforts to contribute to Ukraine's recovery and growth."

Hands-On Experience

This program collaboration provided two MIT students with the unique opportunity to work closely with MacPaw's technological research and development team, which specializes in transforming research ideas into practical applications.

The interns focused on identifying the most effective methods for highlighting important software updates for users, including the possibility of automating the update process. Over just 2.5 months, they conducted extensive research, chose the optimal approach, and organized data and ML models to enhance the update process. Their efforts show great improvement in how MacPaw manages software updates.

"We aimed to fully integrate the students into our workflow and culture, ensuring they felt like integral members of our team," said Sergii Krivoblotsky, Head of the Technological Research and Development Center at MacPaw."We provided them with both comprehensive support and the freedom to suggest and implement changes. This approach offered them invaluable hands-on industry experience, allowing them to gain a deep understanding of our processes from within. This philosophy aligns closely with MIT-Ukraine's approach, which also aims to engage MIT students into real-world projects."

Setting a Benchmark for Future Collaborations

Following the success of this collaboration, MacPaw is exploring opportunities to deepen its relationship with MIT. The company remains committed to fostering the next generation of technology innovators and furthering its connections with interns and the higher education ecosystem, both in Boston and globally.

MacPaw is committed to forming long-term partnerships with top universities worldwide to attract the brightest minds to the company. The Technological Research and Development team continuously seeks new talent and diverse perspectives to drive innovation, accelerate research, and deepen expertise. This strategic focus on collaboration with academic institutions ensures that MacPaw remains at the forefront of technological advancements.

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes innovative software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Renowned for its meticulously crafted products, such as CleanMyMac X, CleanMy®Phone, Setapp, and ClearVPN, and known for its Moonlock cybersecurity division, MacPaw is dedicated to enhancing and securing the Mac user experience. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary office in Boston, MacPaw serves over 30 million users worldwide. With one in every five Mac users having at least one MacPaw app, the company is a trusted leader in the Mac software ecosystem. MacPaw has its own Technological R&D unit that works with software technology advances in human-computer interaction and related areas, transforming research ideas into practical applications in MacPaw products.

About MIT-Ukraine

The MIT-Ukraine program is committed to mobilizing MIT's scientific and technical expertise in support of Ukraine. While the program was launched to address the mounting challenges resulting from the ongoing Russian war, it intends to partake in designing creative solutions and innovation supporting Ukraine's reconstruction and democracy-building in the long-term future. Being a leading science, technology and engineering research university, MIT is perfectly positioned to mobilize students, faculty, and staff to participate in global efforts of preserving and rebuilding Ukraine.

