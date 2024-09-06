Anzeige
06.09.2024 11:12 Uhr
Reolink Innovation Inc.: Reolink Announces Altas PT Ultra, Industry-leading 4K UHD Continuous Recording Battery Camera with Its New Brand Campaign

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, a renowned smart security solution provider, today unveiled at IFA Berlin 2024 its new flagship product Altas PT Ultra, an industry-leading 4K UHD continuous recording battery camera. The company also kicked off a new brand campaign that reinforces its commitment to safeguarding and enriching family life through pioneering user-centric innovation.

Reolink shines at IFA 2024

All IFA 2024 attendees are welcome to visit Reolink at Booth 308 Hall 1.2 from Sept. 6 through 10 and get hands on the new product and its comprehensive product lineup and security solutions.

New Brand, New Technology and New Product

Over the past 15 years, Reolink has been dedicated to pursuing technology breakthroughs and innovatively addressing users' needs, thus distinguishing Reolink as the trusted partner for millions of consumers. The significant business growth and consumer recognition achieved have led Reolink to believe that now is the time to enhance communication with both customers and the markets.

"It is much more than just changing the logo, color and typeface. It's about ensuring that more people understand our beliefs, core values, and how they can support you and your family for a better life," said Fabrice Klohoun, Marketing Manager at Reolink. "And that's why we bring to life our latest product, the Altas PT Ultra. The industry-leading 4K UHD continuous recording battery camera perfectly embodies Reolink's new brand promise 'Be Prepared, Be Ahead' and showcases our latest technology breakthrough."

The new brand visuals will be seen across digital channels like Reolink's website and social media profiles, as well as on physical mediums like packaging and retail displays.

Altas PT Ultra Sets A New Industry Norm

Missing key moments, black & white only night vision, short battery life and limited field of view are always the key pain points for security camera users. The latest Altas PT Ultra tackles these issues head-on, offering continuous recording in ultra-clear 4K 8MP resolution with vibrant full-color night vision, while featuring all-round security with pan-tilt rotation and a robust 20,000mAh battery capacity.

Reolink Altas PT Ultra

4K UHD Continuous Recording

Reolink Altas PT Ultra stands out offering crystal-clear true 4K 8MP image with its pixel-dense 4mm lens and an ultra-large 20,000mAh battery - twice the capacity of similar products in the industry. This camera can deliver a 12-hour continuous recording per day for up to 8 days, in just a single charge. Even better, users can customize recording schedules via Reolink mobile app and desktop client.

The Altas PT Ultra goes beyond traditional standards by providing video pre-record option first available in the home battery camera sector. With a new generation of System-on-Chip (SoC), this camera can capture 10s of valuable footage before an event actually happens. The issue brought by PIR-triggered delays is perfectly solved as the cached pre-record video footage will be written into the recordings once its PIR motion sensor is triggered.

4K Color Vision Day and Night

Reolink's industry-leading ColorX technology brings the camera's nighttime scenes to life, surpassing other types of night vision. Featuring a reliable combination of ultra-large F1.0 aperture lens and an 1/1.8' sensor, Reolink Altas PT Ultra captures 4 times more light than normal IR cameras, revealing sharp details even in the dimmest nights without the need to turn up the spotlights or IR lights.

360° Blindspot-free View

Featuring unparalleled control with all-around horizontal and vertical rotation, the Altas PT Ultra boasts a 360° blindspot-free view for all-around monitoring with smart detection with no monthly fees. This camera supports on-board person, vehicle and animal detection, allowing users to get notified only by motion events that they truly care about without monthly subscriptions.

Altas PT Ultra will be available in Europe, North America and Australia markets on September 25.

Key Features:

  • 4K UHD Continuous Recording
  • Day and Night Color Vision
  • All-angle Pan and Tilt, 360° Blindspot-free View
  • Enhanced Smart Detection with Auto-Tracking
  • All Recordings Stored Locally & Securely with No Subscription Fees
  • Real-time Monitoring and Instant Access
  • Easy Installation Everywhere
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Network
  • 24-Hour Operation in Just 10 Mins of Solar Panel Charging

To learn more about the Reolink Altas PT Ultra, Reolink's full range of smart home security solutions and services, and insights into Reolink's brand campaign, visit Reolink.com.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation. Learn more about Reolink's offerings at Reolink.com.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498407/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498408/2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494855/Reolink_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reolink-announces-altas-pt-ultra-industry-leading-4k-uhd-continuous-recording-battery-camera-with-its-new-brand-campaign-302240453.html

