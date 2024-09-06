Anzeige
06.09.2024 11:22 Uhr
A/S Femern Landanlæg: Extraordinary General Meeting

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the extraordinary general meeting of A/S Femern Landanlæg, CVR no. 32567967, will be held on 23 September at 9.00 am at the company's premises, Vester Søgade 10, 5th floor, DK-1601 Copenhagen V.

The purpose of the extraordinary general meeting is to elect a new member to the Board of Directors, including a new Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Items on the agenda are:

  1. Election of chairman of the meeting
  2. Proposal to elect new member of the Board of Directors, including as new Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors

Below are the complete resolutions with accompanying remarks.

Re. item 1

It is proposed that Group General Counsel, lawyer Charlotte Linde be elected chairman of the meeting.

Re. item 2

Signe Thustrup Kreiner resigns as member of the Board of Directors, including as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, on 9 September 2024.

It is proposed to elect Natacha Krogager Carlsson as new member of the Board of Directors, including as new Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors. For background information on the candidate, please consult the CV attached to this notice (Exhibit 1).

Board of Directors

Attachment

  • 2024 Notice of extraordinary general meeting - AS Femern Landanlæg (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/166b4d9d-d930-454c-9ac7-6efb92dcad88)

