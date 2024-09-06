Icelandair Group hf.: Number of passengers increased by 10% in August

In August 2024, Icelandair transported 601 thousand passengers, a 10% increase compared to August 2023. During the month, 33% traveled to Iceland, 13% from Iceland, 50% traveled via Iceland, and 4% within Iceland. The load factor was 86.9%, increasing by 3 ppt between years. On-time performance was 82.8%, up from 78.9% last year. Year-to-date, Icelandair has transported 3.2 million passengers, 8% more than last year.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair:

"In August, we saw an impressive 10% increase in the number of passengers, making it one of our busiest months to date. We continue to see a reduction in passengers on the to market compared to last year but as shown by improved load factor we have managed to compensate for that by shifting our focus to the via market. Notably, this market includes tourists to Iceland, as 18,000 of our via passengers made use of our Stopover product during August, an increase of 5,000 since last year. These travelers stayed in Iceland for one to seven days on their way across the Atlantic, generating important business opportunities for tourism in Iceland.

We are very pleased to see our continued strong on-time performance, which is thanks to the hard work of the Icelandair team. As we remain focused on improving our service, we are excited to add Lisbon to our growing network this October. This new destination will complement the upcoming strategic partnership with TAP airlines, adding exciting new travel options via Lisbon."

