Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2024) - On September 5, 2024, AM/JASMINE makes its debut at 798-751 Park in Beijing, marking the brand's first appearance at SS25 China International Fashion Week and opening a new chapter in fashion. The brand began as Morning Couture and was rebranded AM/Jasmine in 2024.Simple understated elegance with limitless creativity, delights and flair.

The brand name AM represents the first initials of the designer and her daughter, while JASMINE is the middle name of the designer's girl. Since its establishment ten years ago as Morning Couture, the brand creator has gone through love, marriage and childbirth, deepening her understanding of love and incorporating those elements of love into her design, hence the rebranding into AM/Jasmine. Amanda Liang is not only a brand designer, but also heads a modeling agency. Coming from a modeling background, trained as a protege of Ms. Susa, the Mother of Modeling in China, Amanda also studied fashion show directing/production and schooled in popular music. She has a natural love and flair for design and is passionate about fashion and aesthetics. As a model, she is up on fashion trends; as a director, she is proficient in stage design and choreographed production; as a singer-musician, she understands the importance of integrating music with fashion shows; and aspiring a mother, she blends her "LOVE" into all her designs.

This 2025 Spring/Summer collection, with the core concept of 'beginning', marks the beginning of the brand's debut on the international stage. This release uses generous amount of sequins, gold beads, hot stamping, and other handcrafted decorations to present a more flared artistic expression. The rugged silhouette is matched with neutral and introverted colors, giving daily wear an elegant yet strong confident personal style. Behind the visible catchy exteriors lies quality and exquisite fabrics. Bright and bold colors like Ferrari Red that are refreshing and passionate, set off and contrast against timeless healing neutral tones, paying attention to the natural balance between elements and colors.

The designs of AM/JASMINE are a reflection of the designer's aspirations: natural but unrestrained, elegant and composed. More flamboyant than minimalism, more "sassy" than old money, everyone can have a relaxed "luxurious feel" inside and outside, combining durable quality and comforting softness.

Many top designers insist that fashion is not about showing off, power lies not in confrontation, but in tolerance, non-compromise, non-conforming, devoid of exaggerating or design for the pursuit of uniqueness. With a tolerant attitude, various elements are integrated, without following the crowd, but rather forming your unique and lasting charming style.

AM/JASMINE pursues understated luxury, with bold but classic styles, mainly in neutral tones such as black, white, gray, and camel, but not afraid of venturing into exciting colors. Emphasis on quality fabric, minimalistic with courageous choices, employing durable but timelessly stylish fabrics to ensure comfort while maintaining texture and durability. AM/JASMINE aims not to be an ordinary fashion brand, for AM/JASMINE deeply understand that fashion is a fusion of women's inner emotions and external projections, showcasing their unique attitude of contemporary women through fashion choices.

In AM/JASMINE's show, there is a very unique series, and that is the children and youth series. This children and youth series is special and explores in depth and highlights the fondest memories of childhood and youths in the hearts of contemporary beings.

Today's youths may appear more mature and stable on the outside, but deep down, there lives a child in everyone's heart. S/he can be wild, with unlimited vitality and passion, or can be mischievous, witty and quirky, but always bring unanticipated surprises; S/he can also be cute, pure, innocent or playful, full of curiosity and explorative.

AM/JASMINE outstanding youth and children models such as Aurora Chen, Stella Li, Gloria Qiu, Claire Chen, Ethan Chen, Amy Zhang, Julia Zhu, and Allen Chen with their superb performances, vividly project themselves through different stages of adolescence, youth and children's lives. Through their expressions, postures, and unique stage charm, they seem to show us the vibrant childhood souls that still lurks beneath their mature appearances. Whether it's the wild exuberance, playful agility, cute innocence, or mischievous liveliness, they are perfectly interpreted by the models, allowing our audience to deeply resonate with the purity and innocence hidden behind maturity.

AM/JASMINE is not merely an ordinary fashion brand. AM/JASMINE believes fashion should not be just an external decorative object, rather it should be a profound artistic expression, a perfect fusion of designer's concepts and external expression. AM/JASMINE's goal is far more than just designing and producing beautiful clothing, AM/JASMINE always aspires to use fashion as a unique vector to fully showcase the diverse attitudes of contemporary fashion. Every piece is a vivid vocabulary of fashion's language, hopefully a sentimental echo to or even courageous revolution against fashion trends, and a key to opening a new chapter in fashion.

