In April 2024, the VOYAH brand of Dongfeng was grandly released in Milan, Italy, and officially entered the Italian market with the theme of "Designing Evolution". On the eve of the release, VOYAH held its brand debut in Palazzo Serbelloni, an ancient building in Milan, where the luxury brand released its "royal venue". The event saw a gathering of celebrities, marking a milestone as the most high-profile appearance for a Chinese automotive brand going global. VOYAH's exhibition at Serbelloni Palace spanned a full week, being open to the public and tourists in Milan, offering local consumers an unprecedented visual feast.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240906397611/en/

Dongfeng brand activities in Italian market (Photo: Business Wire)

Since this year, Dongfeng has continued to carry out diversified marketing in the Italian market. To further enhance the brand's influence in Italy, VOYAH also sponsored the Macerata Opera Festival in Italy in 2024. In July, many models of VOYAH appeared on the streets of Macerata, which attracted the active attention of local celebrities, tourists and residents.

In addition, Dongfeng actively promotes the expansion of Italian sales channels. In July this year, Dongfeng invited dozens of leading Italian dealership groups to participate in the event. At present, four top Italian automobile distribution groups have officially signed contracts with Dongfeng. On September 12th, Dongfeng will also take advantage of the Turin Auto Show in Italy to hold the DONGFENG DAY·EUROPE brand event to showcase the new models that are about to enter the Italian market, including Dongfeng passenger vehicles, VOYAH, MHERO brand fuel, hybrid and pure electric vehicles, covering Sedan, SUV, MPV, off-road and other vehicles, aiming to provide Italian consumers with various needs such as family, urban commuting, VIP reception and off-road experience.

The DONGFENG DAY brand events showcase Dongfeng Motor's firm confidence in deepening the European market and demonstrate Dongfeng brand's commitment to establish an international image of "Quality, Technology and Green Sustainability". In the future, Dongfeng will continue to develop "DONGFENG DAY" brand activities to elevate its global communication efforts to new heights.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240906397611/en/

Contacts:

Company: China Dongfeng Motor Industry Imp. Exp. Co. Ltd

Contact: Li Rongrong

Email: lirongrong@dfmc.com.cn

Phone number: +86157 0073 3121

Website: https://www.tiktok.com/@dongfeng_motor