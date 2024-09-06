EML Payments' FY24 results were the first to show the full impact of the liquidation of PFS Card Services Ireland Limited (PCSIL). Continuing operations, which exclude PCSIL, saw gross debit volume (GDV) growth of 18%, revenue growth of 18% and underlying EBITDA growth of 34%. The sale of Sentenial has since completed with proceeds of A$53.4m, moving EML to a net cash position. Management is now focused on moving back to a growth mindset in the remaining business and optimising the cost base post the disposals. Shifting away from the medium-term targets given in February, management expects to disclose more at its AGM in November. We have reduced our FY25 forecasts to reflect the more modest EBITDA guidance and to remove the Sentenial business.

