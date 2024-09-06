Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRX0 | ISIN: DK0061549052 | Ticker-Symbol: 70R
Frankfurt
06.09.24
08:06 Uhr
0,252 Euro
-0,010
-3,82 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAPSPEOPLE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAPSPEOPLE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
06.09.2024 11:34 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - increase

New shares in MapsPeople A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 9 September 2024. The new shares are issued due to
completion of a rights issue. 





Name:              MapsPeople    
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061549052   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           MAPS       
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 81,056,654 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             18,012,589 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  99,069,243 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 2.00     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.02     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          2224523     
--------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.