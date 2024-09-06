First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - increase

New shares in MapsPeople A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 9 September 2024. The new shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue. Name: MapsPeople -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061549052 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAPS -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 81,056,654 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 18,012,589 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 99,069,243 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 2.00 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 2224523 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton