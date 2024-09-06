Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
06.09.2024 11:46 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Útgerðarfélag Reykjavíkur hf. - Bills (UR 25 0301) admitted to trading on September 9, 2024

Issuer                                   
   Informa                                  
  tion                                    
1  Issuer:  Útgerðarfélag Reykjavíkur hf.                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2  Org. no: 410998-2629                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
3  LEI    254900XZCGX2KU3LR016                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Issue                                    
   Informa                                  
  tion                                    
4  Symbol  UR 25 0301                            
   (Ticker                                  
  )                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5  ISIN   IS0000036663                           
   code                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6  CFI code DYZUXR                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7  FISN   UTGERDARFELAG R/MMKT 20250301                   
   númer                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8  Bonds/bi Bills                               
  lls:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9  Total   ISK 4,000,000,000                         
   issued                                   
   amount                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10 Total   0                                 
   amount                                   
   previou                                  
  sly                                     
   issued                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11 Amount  820,000,000                            
   issued                                   
   at this                                  
   time                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12 Denomina 20,000,000                            
  tion in                                   
   CSD                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13 Listed  Yes                                
   on                                     
   Nasdaq                                   
   Stock                                   
   Exchang                                  
  e                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Amortiza                                  
  tion -                                   
   Cash                                    
   Flow                                    
14 Amortiza Non-interest bearing bills                    
  tion                                    
   type                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15 Amortiza One payment of principal on Maturity Date             
  tion                                    
   type,                                   
   if                                     
   other                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 Currency ISK                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17 Currency N/A                                
  , if                                    
   other                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18 Issue   2.9.2024                             
   date                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19 First   1.3.2025                             
   ordinar                                  
  y                                      
   install                                  
  ment                                    
   date                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20 Total   1                                 
   number                                   
   of                                     
   install                                  
  ments                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21 Installm N/A                                
  ent                                     
   frequen                                  
  cy                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22 Maturity 1.3.2025                             
   date                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23 Interest N/A                                
   rate                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24 Floating Other                               
   interes                                  
  t rate,                                   
   if                                     
   applica                                  
  ble                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
25 Floating N/A                                
   interes                                  
  t rate,                                   
   if                                     
   other                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26 Premium  N/A                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
27 Simple/c                                  
  ompound                                   
   interes                                  
  t                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28 Simple/c N/A                                
  ompound,                                  
   if                                     
   other                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29 Day    ACT/360                              
   count                                   
   convent                                  
  ion                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
30 Day    N/A                                
   count                                   
   convent                                  
  ion, if                                   
   other                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31 Interest N/A                                
   from                                    
   date                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
32 First   N/A                                
   ordinar                                  
  y coupon                                  
   date                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
33 Coupon  N/A                                
   frequen                                  
  cy                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
34 Total   N/A                                
   number                                   
   of                                     
   coupon                                   
   payment                                  
  s                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
35 If    N/A                                
   irregul                                  
  ar cash                                   
   flow,                                   
   then                                    
   how                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty   Clean price                            
   price /                                  
   clean                                   
   price                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
37 Clean                                    
   price                                   
   quote                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
38 If    Yes                                
   payment                                  
   date is                                  
   a bank                                   
   holiday                                  
  , does                                   
   payment                                  
   include                                  
   accrued                                  
   interes                                  
  t for                                    
   days                                    
   missing                                  
   until                                   
   next                                    
   busines                                  
  s day?                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed  No                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
40 Name of  N/A                                
   index                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily                                    
   index                                   
   or                                     
   monthly                                  
   index                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
42 Daily   N/A                                
   index                                   
   or                                     
   monthly                                  
   index,                                   
   if                                     
   other                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
43 Base   N/A                                
   index                                   
   value                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
44 Index   N/A                                
   base                                    
   date                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Other                                    
   Informa                                  
  tion                                    
45 Call   No                                
   option                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
46 Put    No                                
   option                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
47 Converti No                                
  ble                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
48 Credit  No                                
   rating                                   
   (rating                                  
   agency,                                  
   date)                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
49 Addition These bills are subject to Icelandic Act, including law no.    
  al     93/1933 and Act no. 7/2020 on central securities depositories,  
   informa  settlement and electronic registration of rights of title to   
  tion    securities. The promissory notes are unsecured notes, issued   
        under the Issuers ISK 15bi base prospectus. Comprehensive    
        information on the Issuer and the securities are obtained by   
        reading in conjunction this Term Sheet with the Form of the Final
        Terms for each relevant issue of securities, agreements and   
        addendums with the calculation agent and bondholder agent, and  
        the securities terms, as are addendum to this Form of Final Terms
        and part of the Issuer base prospectus, including the securities 
        issued and admitted to trading. The referenced documents are   
        available on the Issuers website www.urseafood.is/investors. By 
        investing in unsecured securities, the investors acknowledge and 
        agree to the terms and conditions set out in the beforementioned 
        documents and to head to the provisions of such documents.    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Admissio                                  
  n to                                    
   Trading                                  
50 Register Yes                                
  ed at                                    
   CSD                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
51 Securiti Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð                      
  es                                     
   deposit                                  
  ory                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
52 Date of  August 30, 2024                          
   Applica                                  
  tion for                                  
   Admissi                                  
  on to                                    
   Trading                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
53 Date of  September 5, 2024                         
   Approva                                  
  l of                                    
   Applica                                  
  tion for                                  
   Admissi                                  
  on to                                    
   Trading                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
54 Date of  September 9, 2024                         
   admissi                                  
  on to                                    
   trading                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
55 Order   UR_25_0301                            
   book ID                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
56 Instrume Corporate Bonds                          
  nt                                     
   subtype                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
57 Market  Iceland Cash Bond Trading                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
58 List   ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS                        
   populat                                  
  ion name                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
59 Static  No                                
   volatil                                  
  ity                                     
   guards                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
60 Dynamic  No                                
   volatil                                  
  ity                                     
   guards                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
61 MiFIR   BOND - Bonds                           
   identif                                  
  ier                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
62 Bond   CRPB - Corporate Bond                       
   type                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
