NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Útgerðarfélag Reykjavíkur hf. - Bills (UR 25 0301) admitted to trading on September 9, 2024

Issuer Informa tion 1 Issuer: Útgerðarfélag Reykjavíkur hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 410998-2629 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 254900XZCGX2KU3LR016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Informa tion 4 Symbol UR 25 0301 (Ticker ) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN IS0000036663 code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code DYZUXR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN UTGERDARFELAG R/MMKT 20250301 númer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bi Bills lls: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total ISK 4,000,000,000 issued amount -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total 0 amount previou sly issued -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount 820,000,000 issued at this time -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomina 20,000,000 tion in CSD -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed Yes on Nasdaq Stock Exchang e -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortiza tion - Cash Flow 14 Amortiza Non-interest bearing bills tion type -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortiza One payment of principal on Maturity Date tion type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency N/A , if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue 2.9.2024 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First 1.3.2025 ordinar y install ment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total 1 number of install ments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installm N/A ent frequen cy -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity 1.3.2025 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest N/A rate -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating Other interes t rate, if applica ble -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating N/A interes t rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/c ompound interes t -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/c N/A ompound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day ACT/360 count convent ion -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day N/A count convent ion, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest N/A from date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First N/A ordinar y coupon date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon N/A frequen cy -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total N/A number of coupon payment s -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If N/A irregul ar cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty Clean price price / clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Clean price quote -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 If Yes payment date is a bank holiday , does payment include accrued interes t for days missing until next busines s day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 39 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Name of N/A index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Daily N/A index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Base N/A index value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Index N/A base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Informa tion 45 Call No option -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Put No option -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Converti No ble -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Credit No rating (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Addition These bills are subject to Icelandic Act, including law no. al 93/1933 and Act no. 7/2020 on central securities depositories, informa settlement and electronic registration of rights of title to tion securities. The promissory notes are unsecured notes, issued under the Issuers ISK 15bi base prospectus. Comprehensive information on the Issuer and the securities are obtained by reading in conjunction this Term Sheet with the Form of the Final Terms for each relevant issue of securities, agreements and addendums with the calculation agent and bondholder agent, and the securities terms, as are addendum to this Form of Final Terms and part of the Issuer base prospectus, including the securities issued and admitted to trading. The referenced documents are available on the Issuers website www.urseafood.is/investors. By investing in unsecured securities, the investors acknowledge and agree to the terms and conditions set out in the beforementioned documents and to head to the provisions of such documents. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admissio n to Trading 50 Register Yes ed at CSD -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Securiti Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð es deposit ory -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of August 30, 2024 Applica tion for Admissi on to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of September 5, 2024 Approva l of Applica tion for Admissi on to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Date of September 9, 2024 admissi on to trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Order UR_25_0301 book ID -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Instrume Corporate Bonds nt subtype -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 List ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS populat ion name -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Static No volatil ity guards -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 Dynamic No volatil ity guards -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 MiFIR BOND - Bonds identif ier -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Bond CRPB - Corporate Bond type --------------------------------------------------------------------------------