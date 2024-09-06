CHINT GLOBAL: CHINT Focused On Upgrading Grid Technologies To Empower Sustainability Development At Cigré 2024

PARIS, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 4 September, CHINT presented a wonderful appearance at the prestigious 50th Session of CIGRE in Paris, France, and also released the significant launch of the "750kV Natural Ester Oil-Immersed Power Transformer" to the market, offering a sustainable alternative for use in the energy infrastructure.

With the energy landscape evolving at a rapid pace, so is the demand for sustainable solutions. The new transformer offers a sustainable alternative that is set to redefine standards for grid reliability, safety and environmental protection by using ester oils. Some old and new customers expressed strong interest in this new product and praised its innovation and technology.

At Cigré 2024, the experience was truly exceptional, filled with memorable moments and insightful discussions with industry leaders, customers, and key decision-makers. The focus on driving sustainable progress in the energy sector, particularly in grid resilience, renewable integration, and digitalization, was both inspiring and impactful.

Some key members of CHINT's senior executive team presented and communicated with industrial leaders and customers, including Mr. Guoliang Chen, President of CHINT Electrics, Ms. Lily Zhang, President of CHINT Global,Dr. Naihu Li, Vice President of CHINT T&D, Head of Group R&D Institute, and Ms. Beibei Zheng, Vice President of CHINT Global. The attendance of these key CHINT team members underscored CHINT's commitment and values to the industry.

Ms. Lily Zhang, President of CHINT Global, said: "In Europe, CHINT has many years' experience in localized operations, and has gained insight into industry needs and provided targeted technical solutions, middle-office consulting services, among others, to enable the sustainable development of European partners.

CHINT has already built an integrated ecosystem that covers the entire industry chain, including power generation, storage, transmission, transformation, distribution, sales, and consumption, which will further empower and support our sustainable development in Europe, and even for the whole world. "

Dr. Naihu Li, Vice President of CHINT T&D, Head of Group R&D Institute, added: "We are very excited to have the opportunity to share our practice with industrial peers and gain insights into emerging technologies at Cigré 2024. As an emerging player in global T&D, CHINT is committed to providing high-quality transmission and distribution products and solutions. Its products undergo strict quality control and testing, fully comply with relevant international standards, CHINT's products have won the trust of customers with their stable performance."

Ms. Beibei Zheng, Vice President of CHINT Global, said: "I would like to deep dive with my team to better understand the emerging trends during CIGRE. The integration of renewable energy with traditional energy is placing increasing demands on the grid. The emphasis on sustainability and ESG criteria is becoming more evident, influencing investment decisions and regulatory frameworks. CHINT will devote to these new trends for a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy world."

Based on the current trends, governments and regulatory bodies focus more and more on promoting clean energy technologies. As an exceptional platform to explore innovative solutions, the diversity of participants and the depth of discussions at Cigré 2024 highlighted the global commitment to address energy challenges.

In the future, CHINT will continually commit to R&D and sustainability positions as well to navigate these changes and continue to provide cutting-edge solutions that meet regulatory requirements and support our customers' sustainability goals, including Europe and the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498428/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498430/image_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chint-focused-on-upgrading-grid-technologies-to-empower-sustainability-development-at-cigre-2024-302240497.html