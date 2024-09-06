Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2024) - In a major development for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of AIG (AIG) on August 29, 2024. The AIG/USDT trading pair has seen a 781% price surge on LBank, marking a significant milestone for the AIG community.

AIG Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/222366_40c5e9b1542319c1_001full.jpg

The emergence of AIG aims to address the persistent issues of cryptocurrency, like long confirmation time, high transaction fees, price volatility, and provide a better digital financial experience to crypto users and investors.

Introducing AIG: Aiming for Next-Level Digital Financial Experience

LBank Exchange is excited to bring AIG (AIG) to its platform. AIG is an innovative digital currency designed to address the challenges of existing virtual currencies, such as transaction delays, high fees, and price instability. Built on a high-performance blockchain, AIG offers instant transaction confirmations and minimal fees, ensuring a smoother user experience. It also incorporates a price stability mechanism through smart contracts, reducing volatility and making it a more reliable store of value. AIG further supports diverse financial tools, such as smart savings and lending, and promotes community participation in governance, making it a forward-thinking, user-centered digital financial solution.

AIG's technical architecture is designed for high performance, enhanced security, and smooth user experience. It is built on a robust blockchain base using an enhanced Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, with a block generation time of just 5 seconds for fast transaction confirmation. AIG supports multi-platform wallets with hardware encryption for enhanced security and privacy, including zero-knowledge proofs and end-to-end encrypted communication. The platform enables smart contract and DApp development, supporting popular languages and offering tools for testing. Advanced features like multi-signature transactions, atomic swaps, and double-spending prevention ensure reliability, while quantum-safe cryptographic algorithms future-proof the system. Cross-chain technology enhances interoperability with other blockchains, further strengthening AIG's competitive edge.

781% Price Increase

Following its listing on LBank Exchange, AIG saw a 781% increase in its price.

About AIG Token

The total supply of AIG will be fixed at 2 billion coins. The AIG distribution model is structured to support various aspects of the project's growth and sustainability. 15% is allocated to team operations for development and promotion, while 10% is set aside for investment institutions and partners. The ecosystem fund receives 20% to drive innovation and partnerships, and another 20% is reserved for community rewards and marketing efforts. Airdrop incentives account for 5%, promoting early user engagement. Additionally, 20% is dedicated to liquidity pools for token trading, with 10% held in reserve for future opportunities or unforeseen needs.

Learn More about AIG:

Website: https://www.stocksms100.com/

Whitepaper: https://www.stocksms100.com/whitepaper/whitepaper.pdf

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222366

SOURCE: LBank