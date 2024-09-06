Anzeige
Freitag, 06.09.2024
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
WKN: A2P72S | ISIN: NL0015285941
Tradegate
06.09.24
08:46 Uhr
10,390 Euro
+0,070
+0,68 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.09.2024 13:10 Uhr
Immatics Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation at the Society for Melanoma Research Congress 2024

Houston, Texas and Tuebingen, Germany, September 06, 2024 - Immatics N.V.(NASDAQ: IMTX, "Immatics" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell-redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today announced that updated clinical data on its lead cell therapy candidate, ACTengine® IMA203 targeting PRAME, will be presented at the 21st International Congress of the Society for Melanoma Research.

Oral presentation

Date / Time: October 11, 2024 / 8:00 - 8:20 am Central Daylight Time
Session: Plenary Session 1 - Developmental Immunotherapy (Cellular Immunotherapy, Vaccines, and New Checkpoints)
Title: ACTengine IMA203 TCR-T targeting PRAME in PD1-refractory metastatic melanoma - Clinical Update
Presenter: Martin Wermke, M.D. (University Hospital Dresden, Germany)

About IMA203

ACTengine® IMA203 T cells is an autologous T cell product with a genetically modified, pairing-enhanced TCR directed against an HLA-A*02-presented peptide derived from preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma (PRAME). This peptide is frequently expressed in a large variety of solid cancers, thereby supporting the program's potential to address a broad cancer patient population. Immatics' PRAME peptide is present at a high copy number per tumor cell and is homogeneously and specifically expressed in tumor tissue. The peptide has been identified and characterized by Immatics' proprietary mass spectrometry-based target discovery platform, XPRESIDENT®. Through its proprietary TCR discovery and engineering platform XCEPTOR®, Immatics has generated a highly specific T cell receptor (TCR) against this target for its TCR-based cell therapy approach, ACTengine® IMA203.

ACTengine® IMA203 TCR-T is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial as IMA203 monotherapy, and as a second-generation IMA203CD8 (GEN2) monotherapy, where IMA203-engineered T cells are co-transduced with a CD8aß co-receptor, thereby leveraging the power of both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. As previously reported, IMA203 in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor has been deprioritized.

About Immatics
Immatics combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T cell response against these targets. This deep know-how is the foundation for our pipeline of Adoptive Cell Therapies and TCR Bispecifics as well as our partnerships with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to delivering the power of T cells and to unlocking new avenues for patients in their fight against cancer.

Immatics intends to use its website www.immatics.comas a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates you can also follow us on X, Instagramand LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Media
Trophic Communications
Phone: +49 171 3512733
immatics@trophic.eu (mailto:immatics@trophic.eu)


Immatics N.V.
Jordan Silverstein
Head of Strategy
Phone: +1 346 319-3325
InvestorRelations@immatics.com (mailto:InvestorRelations@immatics.com)

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/759d2cb0-8dd8-49fb-bf45-9edffd3d9bb7)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
