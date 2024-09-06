Cottam Solar Project secures approval through national infrastructure consent process. The 600 MW solar and storage development is the fourth major solar project to secure UK government approval in a three-month period. A 600 MW solar and energy storage project has been granted planning consent in the United Kingdom, the largest PV plant in capacity terms to date. It means project developer Island Green Power can now proceed with construction at the utility-scale site. Cottam Solar Project was granted a Development Consent Order (DCO) on Sept. 5, 2024, following consultation with local stakeholders ...

