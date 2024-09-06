Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2024) - Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its CEO, Santiago Montt, has been invited by the Government of Chile to participate today as a panelist at the Chile Day Paris.

The Chile Day is a public-private collaboration, sponsored by the Chilean Ministry of Finance, whose main objective is to position Chile as a highly attractive destination for foreign investment. It takes place 4 times a year in New York, London, Toronto and Paris. This year, Mr. Mario Marcel, the Minister of Finance of Chile, heads the delegation which includes several other high-level authorities.

Los Andes has been invited to participate in a panel to discuss "Stimulating Investment and Growth: Accelerating Permits and Improving Regulation Benchmarks and Trends." The panel will be led by Francisco Saffie, the Economic Regulation Coordinator from the Ministry of Finance of Chile, and will include representatives of BHP, Eren Groupe, and Los Andes Copper.

Santiago Montt, CEO of Los Andes, commented: "I am very pleased to have been asked to participate on this panel. The Chilean government is making important efforts to improve our current system of regulations and permitting processes, with the goal of securing the leadership position that the country has had as a destination for foreign investment, in mining, energy and several other industrial sectors. We are delighted to share our experience from the perspective of a greenfield project."

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is an exploration and development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. The Company is focused on progressing the Project, which is located along Chile's most prolific copper belt, into production. Vizcachitas is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not controlled by the majors and the Company believes it will be Chile's next major copper mine.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 150 kilometers north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. An independent technical report for the PFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

Qualified Persons

Antony Amberg CGeol FGS, the Company's Chief Geologist, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

