Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.09.2024 13:48 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris: Cryotherapy at the Clarins & myBlend Spa

The most Parisian Palace is adding a cutting-edge innovation to its range of wellness services: cryotherapy.

PARIS, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting from 2 September 2024, all guests will be able to enjoy an ICE X 2 cryotherapy cabin, designed by Cryojet System France, to complement the exceptional services already on offer. Combining luxury, innovation and expertise, each 15-minute session, including a maximum of 3 minutes of cryotherapy, offers a unique journey to the heart of body revitalisation. A brand new wellbeing experience for an unrivalled holistic interlude.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/ja/9288751-le-royal-monceau-raffles-paris-cryotherapy-clarin-myblend-spa/

Renowned for its therapeutic and revitalising benefits, cryotherapy is a cold treatment technique in which the body is exposed to extreme temperatures for a short period of time. It is particularly valued for its beneficial effects on muscle recovery and reducing inflammation, as well as its positive impact on improving skin quality.

Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris, in its constant quest for excellence and refinement, offers this new experience in the soothing and luxurious setting of its Clarins & myBlend Spa. Nestled in the heart of the palace, this white paradise is a true haven of tranquillity where every detail has been designed with relaxation in mind.

Whether you're looking to recover from sport, revitalise your body or simply enjoy a moment of pure relaxation, cryotherapy at the Clarins & myBlend Spa is a unique experience that invites each guest to immerse themselves in a moment of total wellbeing in one of the capital's most beautiful settings.

Information & Reservation:

Price: €80 for a 15-minute session

Availability: Monday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm

Conditions of use: Maximum 3 minutes of cryotherapy

Requirements: bring swimsuit and socks

Pre-treatment requirements: no sports, no waxing, no massage

Contact for bookings: Butler.Paris@raffles.com or +33 (0)1 42 99 88 00

About Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris

Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris, a five-star luxury hotel reimagined by Philippe Starck and reopened in 2010, was awarded in 2015. Located near the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Élysées, it offers 149 rooms and suites. Renowned for its artistic and creative atmosphere, the hotel features an Art Concierge, an art gallery, a private cinema, and exquisite dining experiences across its three restaurants. Guests can also enjoy the Clarins & myBlend spa, complete with a stunning swimming pool.

Media contact:

Audrey Huart
Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris
Audrey.HUART@raffles.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2496129/Royal_Monceau_Raffles_Paris.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2445077/4890970/Royal_Monceau_Raffles_Paris_Logo.jpg

Pool 2 of the Clarins & myBlend Spa at Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris (PRNewsfoto/LE ROYAL MONCEAU - RAFFLES PARIS)

Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris Logo (PRNewsfoto/Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/le-royal-monceau---raffles-paris-cryotherapy-at-the-clarins--myblend-spa-302240542.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.