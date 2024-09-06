Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris: Cryotherapy at the Clarins & myBlend Spa

The most Parisian Palace is adding a cutting-edge innovation to its range of wellness services: cryotherapy.

PARIS, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting from 2 September 2024, all guests will be able to enjoy an ICE X 2 cryotherapy cabin, designed by Cryojet System France, to complement the exceptional services already on offer. Combining luxury, innovation and expertise, each 15-minute session, including a maximum of 3 minutes of cryotherapy, offers a unique journey to the heart of body revitalisation. A brand new wellbeing experience for an unrivalled holistic interlude.

Renowned for its therapeutic and revitalising benefits, cryotherapy is a cold treatment technique in which the body is exposed to extreme temperatures for a short period of time. It is particularly valued for its beneficial effects on muscle recovery and reducing inflammation, as well as its positive impact on improving skin quality.

Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris, in its constant quest for excellence and refinement, offers this new experience in the soothing and luxurious setting of its Clarins & myBlend Spa. Nestled in the heart of the palace, this white paradise is a true haven of tranquillity where every detail has been designed with relaxation in mind.

Whether you're looking to recover from sport, revitalise your body or simply enjoy a moment of pure relaxation, cryotherapy at the Clarins & myBlend Spa is a unique experience that invites each guest to immerse themselves in a moment of total wellbeing in one of the capital's most beautiful settings.

Price: €80 for a 15-minute session

Availability: Monday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm

Conditions of use: Maximum 3 minutes of cryotherapy

Requirements: bring swimsuit and socks

Pre-treatment requirements: no sports, no waxing, no massage

Contact for bookings: Butler.Paris@raffles.com or +33 (0)1 42 99 88 00

About Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris

Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris, a five-star luxury hotel reimagined by Philippe Starck and reopened in 2010, was awarded in 2015. Located near the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Élysées, it offers 149 rooms and suites. Renowned for its artistic and creative atmosphere, the hotel features an Art Concierge, an art gallery, a private cinema, and exquisite dining experiences across its three restaurants. Guests can also enjoy the Clarins & myBlend spa, complete with a stunning swimming pool.

Audrey Huart

Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris

Audrey.HUART@raffles.com

