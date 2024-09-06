Indica Labs: Medical University of Graz Selects the HALO AP Digital Pathology Platform to Deliver Comprehensive Diagnostics

The Diagnostics & Research Institute for Pathology at the Medical University of Graz, a leader in personalized patient care and one of the largest hospitals in Austria, has selected the HALO AP® digital pathology platform from Indica Labs to deliver primary diagnostics. The enterprise digital pathology platform was selected alongside Aperio GT 450 scanners from Leica Biosystems for quality, performance, functionality, and usability.

The intuitive user interface of HALO AP®, localized here in German, provides pathologists with an integrated view of each case.

Trusted by hospitals, pharma, and CROs alike, HALO AP® supports primary diagnosis with integrated AI-enabled workflows, streamlines second opinion requests and consults, supports research pipelines, and manages clinical trials all within a unified platform.

The Medical University of Graz anticipates reporting on ~400,000 glass slides generated annually by their institute beginning in January of 2025. With a large team of 30 pathologists, HALO AP® will be integral to streamlining diagnostic workflows with its built-in suite of advanced tools and features. The Institute plans to take advantage of support for the DICOM file format to ensure that all digitized data is easily accessible for current and future research. In addition, HALO AP® will be integrated with the PAS Xanthos laboratory information system from PROGRAMMIERFABRIK GmbH that is currently deployed at the university hospital.

"The selection of the HALO AP platform from Indica Labs represents a huge advance in our digital pathology capabilities," says Prof. Peter Regitnig from Med Uni Graz. "HALO AP's user-friendly interface greatly enhances our ability to interpret complex morphological features. Digital pathology is not only streamlining diagnostic workflows but also laying the essential groundwork for AI-driven analysis. This integration marks a significant step toward more accurate, efficient, and data-driven pathology practices. By embracing these technologies, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of the next generation in medical diagnostics."

In addition to advancing diagnostic workflows, the Medical University of Graz plans to digitize tumor boards with HALO AP® and will leverage annotated digital training sets created within the platform to enhance the education of medical students and resident pathologists.

"We're delighted that the prestigious Medical University of Graz has selected HALO AP® to deliver precision medicine to their community," commented Steven Hashagen, CEO of Indica Labs. "With the ability to integrate any AI algorithm into HALO AP® and deploy it for diagnostics, the Diagnostics & Research Institute for Pathology is well positioned for future expansion of their workflows."

To learn more about HALO AP®, register for Pathology News' live webinar on October 10, titled "HALO AP® and HALO AP Dx: Pathologist-Centric Enterprise Digital Pathology Platforms."

HALO AP® is CE-IVDR marked for in-vitro diagnostic use in Europe, the UK, and Switzerland. HALO AP® is For Research Use Only in the USA and is not FDA cleared for clinical diagnostic use. In addition, HALO AP® provides built-in compliance with FDA 21 CFR Part 11, HIPAA, and GDPR.

About Indica Labs

Indica Labs is the global leader in AI-powered digital pathology software and services. Our flagship HALO® and HALO AI platform revolutionizes quantitative evaluation of whole slide images. HALO Link provides collaborative image management while HALO AP® and HALO AP Dx deliver enterprise digital pathology for primary diagnosis with regulatory clearances in multiple markets. Through a commitment to open pathology, performance, scalability, and ease-of-use, we help pharma companies, diagnostic labs, hospitals, research organizations, and Indica's own Cloud and Pharma Services make discoveries and diagnoses that transform patient care and scientific discovery.

