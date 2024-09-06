Infinrel says its Energy Kardio Graph solution can sample small electrical perturbations on the input and output of the inverter at MHz scale and enable insight into the actual operation of the inverter on its switching cycle basis. US-based Infinrel has developed a new software solution that actively predicts component failure in inverters used in large-scale photovoltaic plants. "Our Energy Kardio Graph (EKG) system operates like a medical EKG but 10,000 times faster," the company's founder and CEO, Bert Wank, told pv magazine. "It samples small electrical perturbations on the input and output ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...