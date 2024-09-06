Anzeige
Freitag, 06.09.2024
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
PR Newswire
06.09.2024 14:12 Uhr
91 Leser
IPLOOK Networks: IPLOOK Recognized as Trusted Wireless Technology Service Provider

HONG KONG, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK, a leader in mobile core network technologies, has been featured by Insight Success as one of the "Most Trusted Wireless Technology Service Providers".


In the exclusive interview, IPLOOK's co-founder & VP, Jarod Wang, shared IPLOOK's journey and driving forces behind their achievements.

12 Years of Progress and Still Counting

Jarod Wang's career exemplifies a deep understanding of the evolving relationship between technological advancements and the demand for reliable connectivity. Beginning as a technical support engineer and now serving as IPLOOK's Co-founder and VP of Sales & Service, his journey mirrors IPLOOK's progress.

"This year marks IPLOOK's 12th anniversary", Jarod says, "As a team of industry veterans, including myself, we have remained true to our vision and spirit-emphasizing self-development and customer-centricity. We aim to connect everything and everywhere with a robust global presence."

Self-Developed, Openness and Active Industry Engagement Fuel IPLOOK's Excellence

IPLOOK's R&D center fosters a culture of continuous learning, empowering talented engineers to develop cutting-edge core network solutions. The company's 80% technical workforce ensures IPLOOK stays ahead of the curve in the rapidly-evolving telecommunications landscape. This dedication has resulted in industry-leading products, an expanding patent portfolio, and the development of cutting-edge 5GC, EPC, IMS and NB-IoT core solutions for MNOs, MVNOs, WISPs, and enterprises.

Embracing openness as a core value, lPLOOK holds an open attitude when it comes to business. lt is reflected in the company's global strategy - they focus on serving clients worldwide, providing flexibility and versatility. And the openness is also shown in their solutions and systems - they supports interconnecting with multi-vendors and providing both cloud and on-premise deployment.

As a member of mobile industry organizations such as 3GPP - IPLOOK is a regular guest of 3GPP CT (Core Network and Terminals) Work Group, IPLOOK contributes to the development of critical technologies and emerging standards. Participation in trade shows and conferences fosters collaboration and informs the company's forward-thinking strategies. These efforts solidify IPLOOK's global presence and affirm its status as a trusted service provider.

Follow IPLOOK on LinkedIn @IPLOOK Networks

Contact:
info@iplook.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428209/4893625/IPLOOK_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iplook-recognized-as-trusted-wireless-technology-service-provider-302240559.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
