Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2024) - SinglePoint Inc (CBOE: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company") subsidiary Boston Solar, a proud partner of the Boston Red Sox and a leading provider of solar energy solutions, is proud to announce that it has secured a contract with Nashoba Valley Winery to install a state-of-the-art 123kW rooftop solar system. This strategic collaboration underscores Boston Solar's commitment to supporting local businesses in their transition to clean energy solutions.

The new solar system, designed to produce an estimated 145,275 kWh in its first year, will significantly impact Nashoba Valley Winery's sustainability efforts. The energy generated will cover 51% of the Winery's total electricity consumption, dramatically reducing its reliance on non-renewable energy sources and decreasing its carbon footprint. This installation is expected to contribute to the Winery's long-term environmental and economic goals.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nashoba Valley Winery, a beloved local business, in their journey towards sustainability," said Michael Morlino, President of Boston Solar. "This project not only highlights our expertise in delivering tailored solar solutions but also reflects our dedication to fostering sustainable growth within the Massachusetts community."

Nashoba Valley Winery has been a staple in the region for decades, known for its commitment to quality and community. The decision to integrate solar energy is a testament to the Winery's forward-thinking approach and dedication to preserving the environment for future generations. The installation is scheduled to begin in the coming months, with completion expected by early 2025.

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING). Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 6,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

Honored with Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

Recognized by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. The company is headquartered at 12 Gill St. Suite - 5650 Woburn, MA 01801. Learn more at: www.bostonsolar.us

About SinglePoint Inc.



SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements". These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of SinglePoint's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.





