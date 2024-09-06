Anzeige
Freitag, 06.09.2024
WKN: A3C2CB | ISIN: CA04943J1003 | Ticker-Symbol: 9D00
Frankfurt
04.09.24
15:29 Uhr
0,402 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
06.09.2024 14:38 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlas Salt Secures Property for Mine Infrastructure

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / Atlas Salt Inc. ("Atlas Salt" or the "Company") (TSXV:SALT)(OTCQB:REMRF) is pleased to announce that it has purchased certain parcels of land for the Great Atlantic Salt Project (the "Project").

The parcels are privately held vacant lots comprising in aggregate approximately 100 hectares, of which Atlas Salt intends to develop only a small portion, leaving the remaining area as an undisturbed buffer around the mine site. The parcels include the areas required for the boxcut and mine portals. With the purchase of these parcels, Atlas Salt has secured the key surface rights required for mine site construction and, ultimately, production. The purchase supports the Company's strategic discussions with various parties, including potential sources of financing, allowing the Company to advance the Project's construction and unlocking shareholder value.

For further information and ongoing updates, please visit https://atlassalt.com/. A copy of the ESG Report will be available for download on Atlas Salt's website.

About Atlas Salt Inc.

Atlas Salt Inc. is developing Canada's next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

For information, please contact:

Richard LaBelle, CEO
investors@atlassalt.com
(709) 739-9545

We seek safe harbor.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion, delivery and timing of project components and requirements, and analysis and assumptions related thereto. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of required permits, supply arrangements and financing. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Atlas Salt



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
