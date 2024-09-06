Anzeige
Freitag, 06.09.2024
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
WKN: A2N5LW | ISIN: CA90369P1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 2UM
Frankfurt
06.09.24
08:12 Uhr
0,006 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
06.09.2024 14:38 Uhr
117 Leser
Ubique Minerals Limited: Stanhove Tailings Update

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / Ubique Minerals Limited (CSE:UBQ) and Frankfurt (FRA:2UM) is pleased to announce update on the Stanhove gold tailings acquisition.

Stanhove Tailings Project

As announced on June 19, 2024, Greenbank Capital and its partners have made significant progress with the Stanhove Tailings project. Samples have been sent to Canada for testing to determine if recovery rates can be increased. The testing will also assess the feasibility of designing a modular mobile plant using proprietary technology from a leading industry company. Results from these tests are expected within the next 4-6 weeks. During this period, all parties involved have agreed to draft the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA). Timelines previously announced will be adjusted based on the test results, which are critical for the final decision to proceed with the project.

On behalf of the board of directors,

Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson
CEO and Chairman
Contact: vilhjalmur@ubiqueminerals.com Tel: +3548697296

About Ubique Minerals Limited

Ubique Minerals Limited is an exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ) and Frankfurt stock exchange (FRA:2UM) focused on exploration of its Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland, and is also engaged in exploration in Namibia, Africa along with actively searching for other projects around the world. Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple discoveries of deposits worldwide and owns an extensive and exclusive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area.

For more information on Ubique please contact see www.ubiqueminerals.com or contact vilhjalmur@ubiqueminerals.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements concerning the Proposed Acquisition, conditions to closing the Proposed Acquisition, mineral exploration, raising of additional capital and the future development of the business. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management and is subject to a number of risks, including: the Proposed Acquisition might not be concluded as contemplated, or at all, and mineral exploration might not be adequately funded, completed or produce hoped for results Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Ubique can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Ubique disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ubique Minerals Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
