Ubique Minerals Limited: Stanhove Tailings Update

Ubique Minerals Limited (CSE:UBQ) and Frankfurt (FRA:2UM) is pleased to announce update on the Stanhove gold tailings acquisition.

Stanhove Tailings Project

As announced on June 19, 2024, Greenbank Capital and its partners have made significant progress with the Stanhove Tailings project. Samples have been sent to Canada for testing to determine if recovery rates can be increased. The testing will also assess the feasibility of designing a modular mobile plant using proprietary technology from a leading industry company. Results from these tests are expected within the next 4-6 weeks. During this period, all parties involved have agreed to draft the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA). Timelines previously announced will be adjusted based on the test results, which are critical for the final decision to proceed with the project.

About Ubique Minerals Limited

Ubique Minerals Limited is an exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ) and Frankfurt stock exchange (FRA:2UM) focused on exploration of its Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland, and is also engaged in exploration in Namibia, Africa along with actively searching for other projects around the world. Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple discoveries of deposits worldwide and owns an extensive and exclusive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area.

