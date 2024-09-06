

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.05 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Beneficient (BENF) is up over 92% at $2.89. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) is up over 80% at $7.47. Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is up over 42% at $1.67. BloomZ Inc. (BLMZ) is up over 41% at $1.14. Argan, Inc. (AGX) is up over 19% at $84.99. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is up over 16% at $6.09. Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) is up over 12% at $12.13. Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is up over 10% at $1.50. UiPath Inc. (PATH) is up over 8% at $13.76. Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) is up over 8% at $3.00. TuanChe Limited (TC) is up over 7% at $1.98.



In the Red



Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (AZI) is down over 19% at $1.45. Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) is down over 19% at $1.16. Clene Inc. (CLNN) is down over 17% at $5.21. Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) is down over 12% at $1.61. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) is down over 11% at $1.12. Planet Labs PBC (PL) is down over 10% at $2.23. 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) is down over 10% at $1.94. SRM Entertainment, Inc. (SRM) is down over 9% at $1.11. SU Group Holdings Limited (SUGP) is down over 9% at $1.10. BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) is down over 8% at $2.28. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is down over 7% at $141.65. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) is down over 7% at $13.14. Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) is down over 7% at $2.14.



