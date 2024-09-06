Quito, Ecuador--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2024) - Metropolitan Touring, recognized for expedition travel in South America and the Galápagos Islands, has announced its operations have reached carbon-neutral status. This milestone is key to the company's broader commitment to environmental sustainability and protecting critical ecosystems.

To achieve this status, the company has adopted various emission reduction methods. One notable one is enhancing fuel additives and combustion filters to decrease CO2 emissions significantly throughout its fleet.

Furthering its commitment, Metropolitan Touring has shared details on its environmental sustainability approach. The company notes that it measures emissions from its operations and travelers by implementing a compensation strategy and inviting guests to contribute to forest conservation. This effort supports the Choco Bioregion, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

This conservation effort is part of a broader initiative to expand the Mashpi-Tayra Reserve from nearly 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) to approximately 5,000 hectares (12,355 acres). The goal is to create biological corridors that not only absorb CO2 but also facilitate species migration across the region.

Paulina de Lara, CEO of Metropolitan Touring, explains, "Our carbon offsetting program rigorously adheres to the strict international guidelines established by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change of the United Nations. We undergo audits per the ISO 14064 Standard, initially certified through Germany's TÜV Rheinland, ensuring our commitments are promises and verified actions."

This way, Metropolitan Touring prioritizes responsible travel, focusing on sustainable tourism practices. It plans to continue reducing carbon emissions, offsetting those generated by its travelers, and supporting local communities through collaboration and economic cooperation, aiming to provide meaningful travel experiences.

About Metropolitan Touring:

Founded in 1953, Metropolitan Touring is a pioneer in sustainable expedition travel across South America and the Galápagos Islands. The company operates luxury vessels like La Pinta and Isabela II, offering comprehensive Galápagos expeditions with activities including snorkeling, kayaking, and guided hikes. It also manages three award-winning Ecuadorian hotels: Mashpi Lodge, Casa Gangotena, and Finch Bay Galapagos Hotel. Committed to conservation and community welfare, Metropolitan Touring aims to provide impactful journeys that connect travelers with their destinations while promoting environmental sustainability.

