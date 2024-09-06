Epomaker Inc: EPOMAKER Showcases Innovative Keyboards at IFA 2024

EPOMAKER, a leading name in high-quality mechanical keyboards and accessories, is excited to announce its participation in IFA 2024, one of the world's largest and most influential tech trade shows.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / The event will be held from September 6th to 10th, 2024, at Messe Berlin, Germany, where EPOMAKER will be showcasing its groundbreaking keyboards at BoothH11.2-104.

Event Details:

Date: 6th-10th September, 2024

Time: 18:00 (6:00 p.m.) to 21:00 (9:00 p.m.)

Location: Messe-Berlin Fair Grounds, South Entrance Hall, Berlin, Germany

Booth#: H11.2-104

EPOMAKER will present a range of cutting-edge products designed to enhance gaming and professional experiences. Visitors to the EPOMAKER booth (H11.2-104) will have the opportunity to explore the company's newest mechanical keyboards.

·Epomaker TH40: A marvel in compact 40% Layout keyboard design, that minimizes finger travel and enhances typing efficiency. With customizable features via VIA software, users can easily personalize their keyboard without needing to open the software each time. Lightweight and portable, the TH40 is ideal for programmers, frequent travelers, and typists who need a tailored setup.

·Epomaker Tide 65/Tide 75: The Epomaker Tide series delivers affordable aluminum keyboards without compromising quality. Both the Tide65 and Tide75 are QMK compatible, offering extensive programmability and customization of key mappings and macros to fit any workflow or gaming setup. Additionally, these keyboards feature double-shot side-print OEM profile keycaps with shine-through legends for a distinctive look.

·EpomakerP75: The P75 is equipped with multiple layers of sound-dampening materials, which help reduce ping and rattle sounds, delivering a smooth and refined auditory experience. The PC plate adds a slight bounce and pleasant sound, enhancing the overall typing quality.

In addition to showcasing its flagship products, EPOMAKER will engage with industry professionals, media representatives, and tech enthusiasts through live demonstrations and interactive sessions. The company's team will be on hand to discuss the latest trends in keyboard technology, answer questions, and provide insights into upcoming product releases.

For more information about EPOMAKER's participation in IFA 2024 and to schedule a press appointment, please contact:

Agnes Du

Marketing Director

agnes@epomaker.com

For product details, please visit:

Epomaker official website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress store



