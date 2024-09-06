Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
06.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NYCTattooShop.com: NYCTattooShop Announces Epic Friday the 13th Tattoo Marathon Across Three NYC Locations

NYCTattooShop is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Friday the 13th Tattoo Marathon, taking place at three of its premier locations: NYCTattooShop in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NYCTattooParlor in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and NYCTattooStudio on the Bowery in Chinatown, Manhattan.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / This year's Friday 13th flash tattoo marathon will run from 8:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13th, until 4:00 a.m. the following day , offering tattoo enthusiasts an unmatched opportunity to get inked during this iconic event. Whether you're looking for something small and fun or bold and striking, our artists are ready to bring your vision to life.

Friday the 13th at NYC Tattoo Shop

Friday the 13th at NYC Tattoo Shop
http://www.NYCTat.com

Event Highlights:

  1. Three NYC Locations: Choose between NYCTattooShop in Greenpoint, NYCTattooParlor in Williamsburg, or NYCTattooStudio on the Bowery for your Friday the 13th tattoo experience.

  2. Extended Hours: Doors open at 8:00 a.m. and the tattooing continues until 4:00 a.m. the next morning.

  3. Exclusive Flash Sheets: Dozens of unique flash designs will be available, featuring classic and new tattoo styles.

  4. Pre-Registration & Walk-ins: Online pre-registration is available to secure your spot, but we will also be accommodating walk-ins all day long.

  • $13 tattoos for classic Friday the 13th designs.

  • $31 for more intricate pieces.

  • $130 for larger designs, typically priced at $310.

In addition to the one-day marathon, we will be offering Friday the 13th tattoos for the entire month of September at all three locations, with pricing starting at $66 .

"This is our biggest event of the year, and we're excited to welcome tattoo lovers from across the city and beyond," said Lew Alberts. "Friday the 13th is a special time in the tattoo community, and we can't wait to make it memorable for everyone who joins us."

Don't miss your chance to participate in one of New York City's most exciting tattoo events of the year!

For more information or to pre-register, visit http://www.nyctattooshop.com or follow us on social media at @NYCTattooShop

Contact Information:

Lew Alberts
Artist
ink+lew@nyctattooshop.com
718-500-3095

SOURCE: NYCTattooShop

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
