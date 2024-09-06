Valimail Enforce Receives 2024 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award

TMC's Cloud Computing Magazine recognizes Valimail Enforce for simplifying DMARC implementation and achieving continuous enforcement

Valimail , the leading provider of email authentication and anti-impersonation solutions, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named Valimail Enforce as a 2024 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award winner. Valimail Enforce is recognized for its ability to prevent phishing and impersonation attacks by accelerating the journey to Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC) enforcement through automation.

The Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award, presented by Cloud Computing magazine, recognizes companies in two distinct categories that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market. Valimail Enforce has been recognized in the Cloud-Delivered Security category.

Valimail Enforce is the most effective solution for achieving continuous DMARC enforcement without requiring DNS modifications. From generating instant DMARC reports to applying custom authentication rules, Valimail automates more DKIM and SPF tasks than any other platform. It is also the only solution that provides comprehensive visibility through precision sender intelligence - one-click authorization of pre-configured sending services. With unlimited SPF lookups, ensuring that no legitimate email is ever blocked, and its extensive DMARC service library, featuring over 70 million pre-decoded IP addresses, Valimail Enforce sets the industry standard.

"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC and Cloud Computing magazine are proud to announce Valimail Enforce as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Valimail is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to this crucial market segment."

Streamlining the process of DMARC enforcement not only saves substantial amounts of time and money-up to $400k in FTE expenses annually-but also provides additional benefits, including a 10% boost in email deliverability.

"Spoofing and impersonation attacks are among the most common online threats businesses face. They are relatively simple to execute yet can lead to devastating financial and reputational consequences," said Alexander García-Tobar, CEO and co-founder of Valimail. "Our mission has always been to simplify DMARC enforcement and empower businesses to defend their domains, protect their brands, and improve deliverability. We are honored that TMC recognizes Valimail Enforce as the leader in DMARC protection and its role in helping strengthen the broader security ecosystem."

To learn how you can protect your domains and improve email deliverability with Valimail Enforce, please visit: https://www.valimail.com/products/enforce/ .

About Valimail

Valimail is the global leader in Zero Trust email authentication and invented hosted DMARC in 2015 and DMARC-as-a-service in 2021. In use by 42,000 companies globally, the company's full line of cloud-native solutions authenticate sender identity to stop phishing, protect brands, and ensure compliance. From neighborhood shops to the world's largest brands, many organizations use these solutions to secure their emails. Valimail holds the most robust portfolio of 20 patents that unlock DMARC for businesses at scale and is the only DMARC solution to earn FedRAMP certification. Valimail employees Chair and co-Chair many critical ecosystem bodies, such as the IETF DMARC Working Group, and the AuthIndcators Working Group developing BIMI. The premier DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key industry standards body, driving today's email authentication policies and tomorrow's cybersecurity advancements for everyone. For more information, please visit www.valimail.com .

About TMC

