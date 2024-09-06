Forte Minerals Corp: Forte Minerals Engages Stockworks Agency as Investor Relations Consultant to Enhance Communications

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE:CUAU)(OTCQB:FOMNF)(Frankfurt:2OA) is pleased to announce its strategic engagement with Stockworks Agency Inc. ("Stockworks") as an investor relations consultant to provide communications and investor relations services for the Company, effective September 1, 2024, in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies.

Stockworks, renowned for its proven track record in investor engagement, will work closely with Forte Minerals Corp. to develop and implement robust communication strategies. These efforts will increase awareness and educate investors on Forte's ongoing projects and growth potential. As part of this strategic collaboration, Glen Watson from Stockworks will work closely with Anna Dalaire, Forte's VP of Corporate Development, ensuring alignment and maximizing the impact of the company's investor relations and communication initiatives.

Under the consulting agreement, Stockworks will receive a monthly consulting fee of CAD $5,000, plus GST, with an initial term of 12 months ending August 30, 2025. Additionally, Stockworks will be granted 100,000 stock options within the next 30 days, exercisable at the market price at the time of the grant, with vesting over quarterly periods following a 90-day hold. The agreement also includes a 5% finder's fee on financing with new investors, where applicable.

Patrick Elliott, President & CEO of Forte Minerals Corp., commented, "Engaging Stockworks is a important step in strengthening our investor communications and expanding our outreach. With Glen Watson collaborating closely with our team, we are confident in our ability to communicate the value and potential of our copper and gold projects in Peru more effectively to the investment community. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision to enhance shareholder value as we advance our projects."

About Stockworks Agency Inc.

Stockworks Agency Inc. is a British Columbia-based firm with a proven track record in investor relations and corporate communications for public companies. Stockworks is renowned for enhancing corporate visibility through investor engagement, media relations, and social media strategy.

About Forte

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company that has blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., has built a robust portfolio of high-quality Cu and Au assets in Perú. The Company aims to generate significant value growth by strategically positioning permitted and drill-ready projects alongside historically discovered copper and gold projects. Notwithstanding its resource discovery and development focus, Forte is deeply committed to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and fulfilling its societal responsibilities.

On behalf of FORTE MINERALS CORP.

(signed) "Patrick Elliott"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Forte Minerals Corp.

office: (604) 983-8847

info@forteminerals.com

www.forteminerals.com

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Forte Minerals Corp

View the original press release on accesswire.com