The Geneva Group and SUNCAP Announce the $27 Million Acquisition of Midway Industrial Park in Jacksonville, Florida

The Geneva Group and SUNCAP Real Estate Investments acquire of Midway Industrial Park.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / The Geneva Group and SUNCAP Real Estate Investments are pleased to announce the acquisition of Midway Industrial Park, a premier flex industrial asset located in Jacksonville, Florida. This strategic acquisition adds 218,000 square feet of prime flex industrial space to their respective growing portfolios and further solidifies their presence in the Jacksonville market.

Midway Industrial Park, with its diverse tenant base spanning a wide array of industries, exemplifies the robust and dynamic nature of the Jacksonville market. The property's strategic location offers excellent connectivity and access to major transportation routes, making it an ideal hub for businesses looking to expand or optimize their operations.

"We are excited about this acquisition as it aligns perfectly with our strategy to invest in high-quality assets in key growth Florida markets," said Jarred Elmar, managing partner of The Geneva Group.

Both Geneva and SUNCAP bring significant value to this joint venture by combining their expertise to ensure a successful return for their investors. Their deep understanding of the market and commitment to long-term growth ensures that the Midway Industrial Park will continue to thrive as a key asset in the region.

"We look forward to leveraging the combined strengths of both SUNCAP and The Geneva Group in order to maximize the potential of Midway Industrial Park," said Brian Mark, co-founder of SUNCAP. "This acquisition underscores our shared commitment to identifying and acquiring properties that offer strong, long-term value."

The Geneva Group and SunCap's objective is to provide their accredited investors access to institutional-quality real estate investments that promise strong, consistent cash flow and significant long-term capital appreciation.

About The Geneva Group

The Geneva Group is a leading investment firm specializing in the acquisition and management of high-quality real estate assets across the United States. With a focus on long-term value creation, The Geneva Group partners with accredited investors to deliver strong returns through strategic acquisitions and management of opportunistic commercial real estate.

About SUNCAP Real Estate Investments

SUNCAP is an investment fund manager which owns and operates income producing commercial real estate in the Southeast U.S. and Colorado. Since 2011 they have acquired 28 assets valued at $400 million and earned investors 23.5% annual returns by investing in off-market properties acquired through their tech-enabled platform. Their team brings an institutional level of in-house underwriting, due diligence, and asset management to their hands-on management style which consistently adds value to their investments.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jarad Scher

Director of Acquisitions, Geneva Group

Email: Jscher@Genevagp.com

Office number: 954.617.8100

Contact Information

Jarred Elmar

Managing Partner

jarred@genevagp.com

954.617.8111

SOURCE: The Geneva Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.