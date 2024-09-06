4biddenknowledge Media Group: 4biddenknowledge Inc. Signs Tubi Stars Makeiva Albritten and James Perkins, Expanding Their Presence in the Entertainment Industry

Power Couples Unite: The Carsons and Tubi Stars Makeiva Albritten and James Perkins Collaborate on Groundbreaking Series CHOPS

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / 4biddenknowledge Inc., the globally acclaimed media platform known for its innovative content and thought leadership, proudly announces the signing of Tubi stars Makeiva Albritten and James Perkins. With this partnership, both actors are set to embark on an exciting new chapter as they collaborate on 4biddenknowledge's latest project, CHOPS, a fictional series that blends education and entertainment.

When Power Couples Collaborate

This collaboration is a true meeting of power couples, with Billy and Elisabeth Carson joining forces with James Perkins and Makeiva Albritten to bring CHOPS to life. Elisabeth Carson, COO of 4biddenknowledge Inc., was the visionary behind the idea to expand the 4BK TV network into "edutainment" by combining engaging storytelling with insightful content. Her foresight to create CHOPS not only adds a unique dimension to the platform but also creates a shared space for both couples to collaborate on a project that will inspire and entertain audiences around the world.

Makeiva Albritten, an actress, model, and dancer, has risen to prominence with standout performances in films such as Bond Money, Queen of Kings, and The Dirty D. Her talent, combined with a deep-rooted passion for the performing arts, makes her a standout figure in Hollywood. James Perkins, known for his role as "Terrance" in The Dirty D, has established himself as a versatile actor with roles in theater and film. His dedication to his craft aligns perfectly with the values of 4biddenknowledge Inc.

CHOPS-written and produced by Makeiva Albritten and James Perkins, and directed by Hakim Kalfani-marks a new venture for both actors as they expand their roles behind the camera. Billy and Elisabeth Carson, serving as executive producers, are thrilled to collaborate with such dynamic talents and see this project as a key addition to 4BK TV's mission to deliver impactful and creative content.

As both couples-Billy and Elisabeth Carson, and James Perkins and Makeiva Albritten-continue to demonstrate their strength as powerhouses in the industry, their partnership on CHOPS reflects the shared vision and ambition that drive them. The series is expected to bring fresh perspectives and compelling storytelling to the masses.

About 4biddenknowledge Inc.

4biddenknowledge Inc. is a global media platform that produces content on ancient civilizations, spirituality, health, and esoteric wisdom. With a commitment to challenging traditional perspectives and fostering innovation, 4biddenknowledge continues to lead the way in conscious media and entertainment.

