06.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
Renowned L.A. Artist Robert Vargas, Known for Iconic Shohei Ohtani Mural, to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Dodgers Stadium

Robert Vargas Day Celebration to follow in Boyle Heights for National Hispanic Heritage Month

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / This Sunday, September 8th, renowned L.A. artist Robert Vargas will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodgers Stadium. The honor is timed to Robert Vargas Day, which the city of Los Angeles dedicated to Vargas annually for his impactful work in the community.

Robert Vargas

Robert Vargas
Robert Vargas to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Dodgers Stadium

Earlier this year, Vargas unveiled his mural of two time MVP Shohei Ohtani to start the season at the Miyako Hotel's flagship Little Tokyo Location.

"This will be a historic L.A. moment, and honestly, a dream come true. Growing up in Boyle Heights, where my front porch faced downtown Los Angeles and my back porch faced Dodger Stadium, and to be able to combine these two passions through my artwork is extremely special to me. The skyline always loomed large in my periphery; I was destined to dream big and paint big! Special Thank you to the Dodgers for honoring me this way on my day in the City of L.A. Come out and share this day with me," said Robert Vargas, Artist.

In addition, Robert Vargas Day will be celebrated the following weekend, Saturday September 14th, in time for the start of National Hispanic Heritage month. The event will take place at Robert Vargas Square, located at First St. & State St. in Vargas' hometown of Boyle Heights. During the celebration, Vargas is presenting the 3rd Annual "ART IS HOME" focused on supporting the arts for the local youth.

For more information, follow Robert Vargas @TheRobertVargas.

About Robert Vargas

Robert Vargas is a contemporary artist known for his mixed-media portraits, murals, and live events. Los Angeles native and visual artist, Vargas is a leading creative force in the revitalization of Downtown LA's art scene. His paintings and drawings infuse classic genres of portraiture with an avant-garde explosivity that not only captures the visage and likeness of his subjects, but seem to excavate the intimate aspects of their character.

Contact Information

Jennifer Buonantony
PR
jennifer@presspassla.com
323-496-1976

Robert Vargas
robert@vargaspresents.com

SOURCE: Robert Vargas

