Freitag, 06.09.2024
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
PR Newswire
06.09.2024 15:18 Uhr
Narwal Launches Innovative AI Robot Vacuum at IFA 2024: Stress-Free Cleaning For All

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal, a leader in smart home cleaning, proudly debuts the Narwal Freo Z Ultra, its next-gen AI-powered robot vacuum, at IFA 2024 in Berlin. Designed for modern homeowners with busy schedules, this advanced robot offers obstacle avoidance, hands-free maintenance, and user- and pet-friendly features. In line with IFA's 100th anniversary theme, "Innovation for All," the Freo Z Ultra provides a cutting-edge cleaning solution, freeing users from floor cleaning to focus on what matters most.

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra features TwinAI Dodge Obstacle Avoidance, equipped with dual 1200p RGB cameras and AI chips capable of recognizing over 120 household objects in real time. This allows it to skillfully navigate around furniture, pets, and clutter with millimeter-level precision, ensuring uninterrupted cleaning. The Proactive AI DirtSense 2.0 technology intelligently distinguishes between dry dirt and wet spills, automatically adjusting its cleaning method for optimal efficiency. When it detects heavy dirt, the system focuses on the area for targeted, thorough cleaning until no mess remains. Its AI-Adaptive Hot Water Mop Washing system adjusts water temperature based on dirt type, ranging from 45°C for light messes to 75°C for deep sanitization, followed by automatic drying at 40°C to ensure a bacteria-free mop.

With industry-leading 12,000 Pa hyper suction power, the robot can handle even the toughest messes, while the Zero Tangling Floating Brush 2.0 ensures a tangle-free experience. The robot also excels at edge and corner cleaning with its advanced EdgeSwing technology, applying precise downward pressure and cleaning angles for complete coverage. Combined with its powerful navigation and cleaning systems, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra delivers an intelligent, hands-free cleaning experience for every surface.

Available in Galaxy Silver and Space Grey, it blends seamlessly into any home.

Availability and Pricing

This product will be available in the German market from September 25th and can be found at MediaMarkt, Saturn, Cyberport, Otto and Amazon, with a selling price of €949.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498592/Available_Galaxy_Silver_Space_Grey_blends_seamlessly_home.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309467/4896433/Narwal_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/narwal-launches-innovative-ai-robot-vacuum-at-ifa-2024-stress-free-cleaning-for-all-302240609.html

