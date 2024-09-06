Eternit S. A. , a Brazilian construction materials supplier, says it has developed a 50 W panel for building-integrated PV (BIPV) applications. The 1 kg module features monocrystalline passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) tech. From pv magazine Brazil Eternit, a Brazil-based construction materials supplier, introduced a new solar module for BIPV applications at the recent Intersolar South America exhibition and conference in São Paulo. The panel weighs just 1 kg, or 3 kg per square meter, and can be installed on a range of surfaces, including all kinds of roofs, facades, and modular structures, ...

