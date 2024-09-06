Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Artists Olga and Philipp Anaskin to Exhibit Together in San José

Joint exhibition of sibling artists opens at Galería Valanti on 12 September, 2024

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / Next week, Costa Rica will witness a significant event as siblings Olga and Philipp Anaskin exhibit together for the first time at Galería Valanti in San José. The exhibition opens with a reception at 7 PM on 12 September, which is free and open to the public. The show brings together the distinctive artistic expressions of the two artists, offering viewers the opportunity to engage with their contributions to the Costa Rican contemporary art scene.

Olga Anaskina, Venecia

Oil on Canvas

The Anaskin Siblings: A Shared Yet Distinctive Journey

Born in Russia and moving to Costa Rica in the wake of the Soviet Union's collapse, Olga and Philipp Anaskin draw upon their multicultural experiences in their respective artistic practices. This exhibition highlights how their different styles interpret universal themes such as identity, transformation, and the human experience, offering a fresh take on Costa Rican contemporary art.

Olga Anaskina: The Power of Abstraction

Olga's work explores abstraction, using landscapes, figures, and floral compositions to reimagine everyday subjects. Ordinary scenes such as flowers or hillsides become contemplative explorations of memory, time, and the impermanence of beauty.

Her gestural brushwork teeters between realism and abstraction, balancing control with freedom in a style that infuses her paintings with emotional and erotic intensity. Olga's compositions often begin with found images from advertisements, which she then abstracts into unfamiliar yet evocative territories. Her work creates a dialogue between nature and emotion, presenting themes of fragility and change.

Philipp Anaskin: Examining Transformation

Philipp's work focuses on the human form and identity. He often explores intimate family scenes and enigmatic characters, offering viewers a chance to reflect on personal and collective experiences. Philipp's paintings invite contemplation of the complexities of transformation, combining dark and surreal imagery with a dreamlike quality that challenges conventional boundaries between reality and fantasy.

While rooted in personal imagery, Philipp's works engage with broader social themes, questioning identity, imagination, and how individuals interact with their surroundings.

A Dialogue Between Two Voices

The Galería Valanti exhibition creates an intriguing dialogue between the siblings' works. Both artists grapple with themes central to the human condition, albeit through differing artistic visions. Seen together, their work offers a nuanced view of contemporary life, fusing their shared multicultural backgrounds with broader cultural reflections.

Why This Exhibition Matters

This exhibition presents a rare opportunity to witness the Anaskin siblings' work in conversation with one another. It provides a platform to see their evolving artistic journeys and the ways in which they contribute to the growing landscape of Costa Rican contemporary art.

The opening reception on 12 September at 7 PM is open to all, with free admission. MÍRAME Fine Art, an online platform supporting Costa Rican artists, supports this exciting event and welcomes inquiries about Olga and Philipp's work.

