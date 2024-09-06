A Statement from Grey Bull Rescue Foundation Chairman & Founder Bryan Stern on The Deaths of Hersh Goldberg-Polin and Five Other Hostages Executed by HAMAS

The team at Grey Bull Rescue is devastated by the tragic news of the brutal execution of American Citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin and the five other innocent civilians held as hostages while in the custody of HAMAS in Gaza. Hersh and these other innocent victims - Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Ori Danino - committed no crime, took part in no war, and did nothing other than attend a music festival when they were taken from their families. On October 7th, 2023, at the hands of HAMAS and their affiliates, these innocent sons and daughters were taken from their families and held in captivity for almost 11 months as pawns to further HAMAS' political goals. Since that brutal day, where nearly 1,200 people were massacred and more than 250 hostages from 71 countries, including Americans, were taken, families have been destroyed, and thousands have been killed. Hersh's parents worked loudly, aggressively, and diligently to bring their son home.

Ultimately, Hersh, who was severely wounded while being taken hostage, was summarily executed as Israeli Defense Forces closed in on his location. His death is yet another in an 11-month conflict where civilians are dying by the thousands. Hersh's execution by HAMAS highlights the cruel reality of hostage situations, as well as the incredible complexity and danger of rescue missions. The team at Grey Bull Rescue knows all too well through our work all over the world working with American families of hostages, those unlawfully kidnapped, and those unlawfully detained how painful the ordeal can be. Our hearts cry for the friends, family, and parents of Hersh and all the others who been taken and killed.

The harsh truth is that when civilian hostages are taken by terrorists, they become pawns in a brutal game of political leverage where the hostages suffer in captivity. Their families are similarly tortured emotionally and psychologically and in this most recent incident where Hersh was executed, HAMAS, knowing they were close to losing that leverage as the IDF closed in, ordered the execution of these victims. This highlights two things, first the challenges and risks in conducting hostage rescue operations and second, the heinous nature of terrorists who take civilian hostages and their unforgiving nature. While we advocate and support any method, tactic, or operation that brings hostages home safely, HAMAS has clearly shown no genuine interest in negotiating in good faith for peace. It is apparent their goals are violence and death in exchange for headlines without a desire for actual peace or a ceasefire. This lack of mutual cooperation forces leaders of all countries to make difficult decisions, where the only way to make progress may be through force. It's a tragic calculus that underlines why this conflict is so intractable and complex.

With more than 600 rescue missions under our belt, including multiple hostage rescues in enemy territory, we at Grey Bull Rescue understand better than anyone how high the stakes are and what success and failure look like. The unfortunate reality is that when the value of keeping hostages alive diminishes, their fate becomes perilous, and chances of survival decrease dramatically. As Hersh and the other hostage families have learned. Time is running out.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this unbearable time. We at Grey Bull Rescue will continue to honor their memory by doing everything in our power to rescue the remaining American hostages and those in danger, even as we acknowledge the heartbreaking difficulties inherent in these missions. Let Hersh's story remind us of the urgency and complexity of hostage rescues and the need for unwavering commitment to peace.

About Grey Bull Rescue: Founded and led by Bryan Stern, Grey Bull Rescue is a veteran-led, donor-supported international rescue organization and filed 501(c)(3) non-profit headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with global operations. Specializing in operations within "The Grey Space," in conflict zones where the U.S. Government does not have access or a presence, Grey Bull Rescue conducts evacuations and daring rescues of individuals impacted by conflict, war, and natural disasters worldwide. Notably, Bryan Stern, the Founder and formerly of Project DYNAMO, led the first air-rescue missions from Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover and has conducted daring rescue missions behind enemy lines, rescuing numerous Americans from captivity, torture, and unlawful detention in countries including Sudan, Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, Haiti and Lebanon. These operations included the rescues of numerous American hostages including the first victim of war crimes alive since World War II. Additionally, the team executed lifesaving missions in the United States during the Maui wildfires and Hurricane Ian. To date, Stern and his team have conducted 617 missions worldwide and saved the lives of more than 7,000 men, women, children, babies and counting.

