Freitag, 06.09.2024
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
WKN: A40E1B | ISIN: US47010C8055
NASDAQ
06.09.24
15:30 Uhr
1,120 US-Dollar
+0,020
+1,82 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
06.09.2024 16:02 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health to Present at the September 9-11 H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that Lisa Conte, the company's founder, president and CEO, will be presenting virtually, and meeting virtually with investors, at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, which takes place September 9-11, 2024.

Participation Instructions for Jaguar Health's Presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

When: On-demand virtual presentation available starting at 7:00 AM Eastern on Monday, September 9, 2024

Webcast Link: Click here to access the presentation

Where: The conference is taking place virtually and in-person at Lotte New York Palace, 455 Madison Avenue at 50th Street, New York City

To register to attend the conference, click here

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, bowel incontinence, and cramping pain. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo's crofelemer is FDA-approved under the brand name Mytesi® for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com

Visit the Make Cancer Less Shitty patient advocacy program at makecancerlessshitty.com and on X, Facebook & Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that Jaguar management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
