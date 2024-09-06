Anzeige
06.09.2024 16:02 Uhr
TSS Photography Reports Exceptional Results in Franchisee Satisfaction Survey Conducted by Franchise Business Review

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / TSS Photography, a leader in the volume photography industry, is pleased to announce the results of its latest Franchisee Satisfaction Survey, conducted by Franchise Business Review (FBR) in August 2024. The results reflect high franchisee satisfaction, with TSS Photography scoring well above industry averages in several key areas.

TSS Photography

TSS Photography



Survey Participation & Methodology

The survey, which was completed by 67% of TSS Photography franchisees, is an independent assessment carried out by Franchise Business Review. Each question in the survey receives a Franchisee Satisfaction Index (FSI) score, which is a weighted average of responses on a 5-point scale. FSI scores range from 0 to 100 points, with a score of 70 or higher considered above average.

Outstanding FSI Scores

TSS Photography achieved an overall FSI score of 79, placing the company 14% above the industry benchmark and landing in the top quartile of Franchise Business Review's 2024 benchmark. This benchmark is based on current data from over 34,329 franchisees across 162,061 franchise locations.

TSS Photography's highest-rated categories include:

  • Core Values: 88 FSI

  • Franchisee Community: 85 FSI

  • Self-Evaluation: 82 FSI

Key Areas of Improvement

Compared to the previous year's survey, TSS Photography showed significant improvement in the following areas:

  • Enjoyment of the Business: 86 FSI

  • Long-Term Growth: 77 FSI

  • Total Investment: 76 FSI

Franchisee Demographics

The survey also provided insight into the demographics of TSS Photography franchisees (of those who completed the survey):

  • 62% have owned their franchise for over 10 years.

  • 50% of franchises are located in the South.

  • 45% of franchisees are female, 52% are male, and 3% preferred not to disclose their gender.

  • 42% of franchisees hold a BA/BS degree.

  • 74% of franchisees operate their business full-time, with 44% enjoying a flexible work schedule, and 64% reporting a balanced work-life dynamic. Notably, 63% of respondents expressed a desire to grow their business to full-time operations.

Hear from a TSS Franchisee

Lori Greene, a TSS Franchise Owner from Mokena, IL, shared her experience: "This franchise community is amazing and supportive. We are always learning from and helping each other out! I feel that their core values are perfectly aligned with my own in relation to my business."

About TSS Photography

TSS Photography has been a trusted name in the volume photography industry for over 40 years, providing comprehensive resources and support to help franchisees thrive. Whether a professional photographer or someone looking for a fulfilling business opportunity, TSS Photography offers the tools, training, and ongoing support necessary to succeed in today's competitive photography market. With franchise opportunities nationwide, TSS Photography continues to grow and support entrepreneurs who are passionate about capturing life's special moments.

For more information on TSS Photography and franchising opportunities, please visit TSS Franchise Business.

Contact Information

James Calabrese
Director of TSS Franchise Development
james.calabrese@candid.com
(405) 951 - 7114

Alison Counts
Director of Marketing
alisonc@candid.com

