Freitag, 06.09.2024
06.09.2024 16:02 Uhr
Fenixlight Limited: Fenixlight Will Attend the 2024 NSC National Safety Congress & Expo in Orlando

Fenixlight booth number is #3335

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / Fenixlight Limited is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 NSC National Congress & Expo. The expo will take place at the Orange Country Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from September 16th to 18th. This expo is one of the most significant and professional exhibitions for labor safety and security, healthcare and green industries worldwide. Fenix will be located at booth #3335, presenting high quality industrial lighting products and offering attendees the opportunity for hands-on product experience.

Additional, attendees will have the chance to preview upcoming Fenix products and experience their exceptional performance and versatility in different application scenarios, providing them with firsthand knowledge of new products.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with members of the Fenixlight team in person to discuss potential partnership opportunities and ways to increase inventory for the upcoming selling season. Fenixlight will be committed to building mutually beneficial opportunities with each attendee who visits us in our booth.

About Fenix

Fenixlight has more than 20 years of experience manufacturing and selling reliable and durable mobile lighting products including high-performance flashlights, headlamps, bicycle lights, camping lanterns and lighting accessories. Fenix products are widely used in professional fields such as outdoor, military, security, industrial, etc.

For additional information, visit fenixlight.com. Available for purchase at: fenixlighting.com and fenix-store.com

Contact Information

Joseph He
Marketing Specialist
marketing2@fenixlight.com
+86 15813122868

SOURCE: Fenixlight

