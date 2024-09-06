Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.09.2024 16:06 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vieworks Co., Ltd.: Vieworks Unveils Digital Pathology Scanner LUCEON at ECP 2024

ANYANG-SI, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a leading name in bioimaging solutions, is to set a new standard in the digital pathology field with the launch of its high-speed slide scanner LUCEON 510. Vieworks will be making its debut as a digital pathology solution provider at the upcoming European Congress of Pathology (ECP) 2024, one of the most prestigious events in the digital pathology community, in Florence, Italy (Booth 39, September 7th - 10th).

Digital pathology slide scanner LUCEON 510

Employing the intricately designed 3-camera structure, LUCEON delivers four different imaging modes each optimized for varying applications, including histopathology slides, liquid-based cytology slides, and cytology slides. Three Vieworks cameras-developed and manufactured entirely by Vieworks-obtain three differently focused images at once with scan time and data size comparable to that of a single camera.

Among the four imaging modes, the tri-focal layer merge mode captures and fuses three individual images real-time, resulting in a single fusion image containing the best focused pixels from each image. A variation of the conventional Z-stack, the tri-focal layer merge Z-stack mode utilizes LUCEON's 3-camera structure to acquire images with a scan time 3 times faster and image size one-third of Z-stack.

LUCEON 510 loads up to 510 slides when fully loaded with 17 racks, 30 slides per rack. Vieworks' patent pending compatibility adapter allows the use of both 30 slide racks and 20 slide racks. With a scan speed of 30 seconds per slide, LUCEON scans up to 83 slides per hour (15 mm x 15 mm, 40x).

Four Imaging Modes

1.Best focused layer mode
- Automatically selects image with best image quality
- Histopathology slides

2.Tri-focal layer merge mode
- Three individual images are captured and fused real-time
- Resulting fusion image contains best focused pixels from each individual image
- Liquid-based cytology slides

3.Z-stack mode
- High speed Z-stack
- Adjusts layer spacing in increments of 0.1 ?
- Cytology slides

4. Tri-focal layer merge Z-stack
- High speed tri-focal layer merge Z-stack
- Adjusts layer spacing in increments of 0.1 ? (recommended spacing: 1 ?)
- Cytology slides

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

As a global leader in digital imaging in various applications from bioimaging, medical X-ray imaging to machine vision, Vieworks offers the most advanced imaging solutions to digital pathology. Vieworks creates new standards in bioimaging industry by providing research professionals with the most valued and high-quality images and offering innovative vision and insight for all. For more information, please visit bioimaging.vieworks.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494232/LUCEON_side.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vieworks-unveils-digital-pathology-scanner-luceon-at-ecp-2024-302235996.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.