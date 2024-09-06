Board the TOKEN2049 Treasure Express With Bybit and Dive Into an $80,000 Prize Pool

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, set out to make the community's TOKEN2049 journey more rewarding. Gearing up for the most anticipated blockchain and Web3 event in the region, Bybit is thrilled to announce three bonus events to enable both attendees and remote fans to both be part of the experience.

The winning opportunities are open to both attendees of TOKEN2049 and followers from afar. Through trading and offline events, participants stand to get free tickets, a share of the $80,000 prize pool in airdrops and coupons, and Bybit merchandise.

Event 1: TOKEN2049 Treasure Express

From now to Sep. 26, 2024, Bybit users may register for the event and complete tasks by depositing and trading assets to earn lucky draw tickets. The wheel of fortune will turn to one of the three prizes:

1. A pair of tickets to TOKEN2049;

2. A share of the airdrop prize pool valued at $50,000 featuring the hottest tokens, including DOGS, PEPE, SOL, XRP, TON and USDT; or

3. Up to 50 USDT in spot coupons.

Even more rewards await in referrals and social media giveaways. For details, visit: TOKEN2049 Treasure Express

Event 2: Share and Unlock

From now to Sep. 30, 2024, unleash your social media magic for a chance to win a 10 USDT spot trading coupon. Share a Bybit blog link and your thoughts on Bybit and Web3. Remember to tag @Bybit_Official and use the hashtag UnlockWeb3Future and submit the form with us here: UnlockWeb3Future at TOKEN2049 with Bybit

Event 3: Meet us offline at TOKEN2049

Spot our logo at TOKEN2049 and capture a photo at the Bybit booth (M50) to win Bybit merchandise. Remember to share to your social media channels and use the right hashtag. For details, visit: UnlockWeb3Future at TOKEN2049 with Bybit

An advocate for a sustainable Web3 ecosystem, Bybit will be featured prominently at TOKEN2049 on a series of keynote panels, thought leadership and community events, and booth M50.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

