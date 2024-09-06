Monti will join the executive leadership team to strategically guide global financial strategy and execution

WP Engine, a global web enablement company providing premium products and solutions for websites built on WordPress, today announced the hiring of a new Chief Financial Officer, Samuel ("Sam") Monti. In his new role, Monti is responsible for the leadership and management of all aspects of WP Engine's financial organization, including corporate development, accounting, tax, treasury, financial reporting and analysis.

With over three decades of experience in public and private equity, Monti excels in driving financial growth and sustainability for technology companies having previously held executive leadership roles with two Fortune 500 companies across global accounting, finance and operations. Most recently Monti was the CEO at Crownpeak where he played a pivotal role in rebuilding the GTM organization and establishing a scalable, sustainable cash profile.

Monti has led several major transactions, including the sale of Mitratech to HgCapital and the merger of Spredfast and Lithium Technologies. Additionally, in his role as CFO of Epicor, a supply chain ERP software company valued at over $7 billion, Monti led a strategic growth transformation that resulted in a 2.5 times increase in the revenue growth rate.

"Sam is a highly accomplished executive whose strategic acumen and proven track record of building sustainable growth is a huge asset to our leadership team as we continue to scale our operations globally," said Heather Brunner, chairwoman and CEO at WP Engine. "We're thrilled to have Sam join WP Engine in our mission to deliver unparalleled WordPress solutions to our customers."

"I'm excited to be part of WP Engine's values-driven team that inspires excellence at all levels and propels the company's place as a leader in the web enablement space," said Sam Monti. "I look forward to working with this talented team and enhancing the financial strategies to drive long-term success and give customers confidence online."

At WP Engine, Monti is dedicated to ensuring the company's continued strong financial health and contributing to its strategic growth initiatives. His passion for leadership and financial excellence will drive the company's robust financial planning and performance.

Monti holds an MBA from The Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University and a BS in accounting from Miami University.

About WP Engine

WP Engine empowers companies and agencies of all sizes to build, power, manage, and optimize their WordPress websites and applications with confidence. Serving 1.5 million customers across 150+ countries, the global technology company provides premium, enterprise-grade solutions, tools, and services, including specialized platforms for WordPress, industry-tailored eCommerce and agency solution suites, and developer-centric tools like Local, Advanced Custom Fields, and more. WP Engine's innovative technology and industry-leading expertise are why 8% of the web visits a WP Engine-powered site daily. Learn more at wpengine.com.

