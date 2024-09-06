Solis has developed new 125 kW and 60 kW string inverters for the US and Canadian markets, both with a maximum efficiency of at least 98. 5%Chinese inverter supplier Solis said it has developed two new string inverters for the US and Canadian markets. The S5-GC125K-US offers 125 kW of rated output power with 480 V of grid power, while the S5-GC60K-LV-US provides 60 kW with 208 V of rated grid power. The two offerings are three-phase grid-tied inverters. "Both new models come with flexible options such as wire and shade coverings, built-in Module-Level Power Electronics (MLPE), and Rapid Shutdown ...

