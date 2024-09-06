Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2024) - Georgia School of Orthodontics, established in 2016, recently celebrated its sixth and largest graduating class of 40 residents from its 36-month Advanced Specialty Education Program in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics. The graduation ceremony took place this month at the InterContinental-Buckhead.

"With this latest group of graduates, GSO is fulfilling its mission to educate talented dentists to become highly qualified specialists in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopaedics," said Randy Kluender, D.D.S., M.S., President & Chairman of the Board of Trustees. GSO's comprehensive curriculum provides residents with the opportunity to assist in providing orthodontic treatment to patients at the school's two patient clinics in Atlanta and Duluth.

The recent graduates completed intensive didactic, clinical, and research components in GSO's state-of-the-art facilities, equipped with technologically advanced tools, research, and materials. GSO also collaborates with the renowned oral surgery program at Emory University, exposing resident doctors to unique and uncommon cases in their field. To enhance their success, residents also received instruction in the business aspects of operating an orthodontic practice.

"Our curriculum encourages our graduates to promote diversity and offer affordable orthodontic care to underserved communities. We have treated over 12,000 patients and saved Atlanta communities more than $35 million* in orthodontic treatment costs," said Ricky E. Harrell, D.M.D., M.A., GSO's Program Director Emeritus, Clinical Professor, and Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics (ABO).

Since opening in 2016, GSO has awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships to its residents. The school has also provided over $250,000 in complimentary orthodontic treatment to veterans, children, and community heroes nominated by Atlanta residents.

During the ceremony, GSO recognized 13 scholarship recipients. The Doctor Melvin S. Polk Professional Integrity & Academic Achievement Scholarship was awarded to outstanding third-year Chief Residents Dr. Ariel B. Banks and Dr. Leo Freitas. The Doctor Gasper Lazzara Diversity in the Field of Orthodontics Scholarship was also awarded to Dr. Ariel B. Banks. The Doctor Nathaniel Glover Leadership & Professionalism Scholarship was awarded to Dr. Hikmat Aboudan, Dr. Arash Afkham, Dr. Anas Aljumali, Dr. Ariel B. Banks, Dr. Daniel Escobedo, Dr. Leo Freitas, Dr. Anahita Javadpour, and Dr. Osama Younis.

Two special awards were presented during the ceremony. Dr. Mason Childers received the Doctor John W. Stockstill Outstanding Research Award, while the President's Award was presented to three-term Georgia Senator and nationally renowned healthcare provider Dr. Lester G. Jackson III.

Senator Lester G. Jackson III, who previously served as Chairman of the Georgia Senate Urban Affairs Committee and represented Georgia's 2nd District, delivered the keynote address. Dr. Jackson served in the Georgia General Assembly's House of Representatives for 10 years before being elected state senator. Before entering politics, Dr. Jackson served as a dental officer in the United States Navy, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He later established the Jackson Dental Center in Savannah, GA. Dr. Jackson is an active member of the American Dental Association, the National Dental Association, and the Georgia Dental Association.

For more information about the Georgia School of Orthodontics Residency Program, visit GAorthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit bracestoday.com or call 770.351.7737.

*Based on estimated median treatment costs as reported in the 2023 Journal of Clinical Orthodontics Practice Study (Oct-Dec 2023 JCO issue).

About Georgia School of Orthodontics

Atlanta-based Georgia School of Orthodontics offers an advanced speciality education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopaedics. The 36-month residency program, the largest in the world, is structured to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents while providing quality orthodontic care to patients in the school's two patient clinics in metro Atlanta. GSO's mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical speciality of orthodontics while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available. GSO faculty and staff are dedicated to diversity in both education and practice. For more information about GSO, visit GAorthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit bracestoday.com or call 770.351.7737.

