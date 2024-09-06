Anzeige
Freitag, 06.09.2024
Das nächste große Ding im Goldmarkt! Zwei massive Projekte mit unglaublichem Potential
ACCESSWIRE
06.09.2024 17:02 Uhr
Appcues Unveils Launchpads: the In-App Resource Center That Transforms User Support and Engagement

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / Appcues, the user engagement platform for SaaS, just announced a significant new addition to their suite of in-app experiences-Launchpads.

Appcues Launchpads

Appcues Launchpads
Launchpad design flexibility

Launchpads are in-app resource centers that offer personalized, on-demand guides and help content to users based on how they're engaging with the product. Like all Appcues experiences, Launchpads are easily styled to match the app's design and can be published to users in minutes, code-free.

Perhaps the most compelling Launchpad functionality is its ability to search and surface knowledge base content within the product experience itself. That means users can find the help they need, when they need it, without ever needing to leave the app or disrupt their workflow.

Today, Launchpad connects to Zendesk, Freshdesk, and Helpjuice with simple integrations that make setup a breeze. More knowledge base integrations are just around the corner.

The impact of Launchpads is two-fold: more successful users and fewer support tickets.

"Our customers are adopting Launchpads faster than any other experience type we've released in my time at Appcues," said Eric Keating, VP Marketing & Sales at Appcues. "They're incredibly easy to build and publish, and the results are almost immediate."

Launchpads reduce user confusion by surfacing tours and documentation based entirely on what the user is doing at that moment. For instance, if a user struggles to complete a task, Launchpads can surface an interactive tour that guides them through the process step-by-step, without ever having to leave the product. This proactive support reduces low-priority support tickets, freeing up support teams to focus on more complex issues.

See Appcues' Launchpads in action by exploring an interactive demo. For more information or to schedule a personalized demo, visit appcues.com.

About Appcues

Appcues is the user engagement platform for SaaS. With Appcues, anybody can create and publish in-app experiences (such as user onboarding, feature announcements, or surveys) in minutes - no code required.

Thousands of software businesses worldwide use Appcues to increase user engagement and adoption of their products with personalized, in-app experiences.

Appcues is backed by Sierra Ventures, NewSpring Capital, and Accomplice. To learn more and start your free trial, visit https://www.appcues.com.

Contact Information

Eric Keating
VP Marketing & Sales
eric@appcues.com

SOURCE: Appcues

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
