Data Meaning Services Group Inc.: Data Meaning Services Group, Inc. Successfully Completes Type 2 SOC 2 Examination With an Unqualified Opinion

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / Data Meaning, a leading analytics consultancy, today announced that it has successfully completed a Type 2 System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) examination for its Professional Services System for the period April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024. The examination conducted by AssurancePoint, LLC found that Data Meaning achieved its service commitments and system requirements as measured by the SOC 2 criteria for Security. The examination concluded with an unqualified (clean) opinion.

SOC 2 reports are attestation reports that examine controls at a service organization relevant to the security, availability, or processing integrity of a system, or the confidentiality or privacy of the information processed for user entities. The report provides users of Data Meaning's services with information regarding the design and effectiveness of its internal controls relevant to the SOC 2 security criteria. The findings have been examined and verified by an independent CPA firm.

"At Data Meaning, our commitment to the highest security standards is unwavering", said Quyen Nguyen, VP of Public Sector and Operations. "Achieving the SOC 2 Type 2 certification demonstrates our dedication to safeguarding our clients' data and providing them with the confidence that their information is handled with the utmost integrity and care. As we continue to expand our analytics services, maintaining and strengthening these controls remains a top priority."

The successful completion of the SOC 2 examination is a testament to Data Meaning's dedication to data security and operational excellence. The company will continue to enhance its internal controls and provide annual SOC 2 reports to offer ongoing assurance to its customers.

About Data Meaning

Data Meaning Services Group, Inc. is a premier analytics consultancy and business intelligence (BI) provider headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. We empower organizations to harness the power of their data to solve complex business challenges. With expertise in data strategy, legacy system modernization, advanced analytics, and training, we deliver innovative solutions that drive efficiency, profitability, and informed decision-making. Our purpose-driven approach ensures clients achieve transformative results that elevate their business.

