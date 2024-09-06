Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 6 septembre/September 2024) - Effective immediately, Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

Avec effet immédiat, Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. sera réintégrée à la négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation qui a donné lieu à la suspension.

Date : Le 6 SEPT 2024 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : SCM

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)