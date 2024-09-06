Kiwa PVEL and Kiwa PI Berlin have published a white paper that uses recent module testing and in-factory data to guide the best use of testing and inspection metrics. The paper aims to ensure that solar modules meet acceptable quality standards. PV testing labs Kiwa PVEL and Kiwa PI Berlin have collaborated on a white paper that outlines how to use testing and inspection to enhance the durability and long-term performance of solar modules. The white paper, "Raising the Bar: Defining acceptable levels of quality for PV modules," assigns benchmarks for evaluating solar module quality through extended ...

