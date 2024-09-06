DealFlow Events: The PIPEs Conference 2024 Brings Dealmakers Together for Discussion of Changing Market Dynamics and Regulatory Issues

Industry Leaders to Convene, Discussing Innovations and Regulatory Updates in Private Equity and Public Markets

DealFlow Events, a leading conference organizer covering cutting-edge concepts across a wide array of business and investment topics, today announces the agenda for The PIPEs Conference, the premiere gathering of industry experts who'll come together to discuss changing market dynamics and share strategies for private placements in public equity. The event will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, September 13-14, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The PIPEs Conference 2024 will explore emerging investment trends and feature a deep dive into the current regulatory environment including important discussions on changes to how the Securities & Exchange Commission views the role of broker-dealers in the PIPE market. You can view the complete agenda here.

PIPE Deal Structures: Customary (and Not-so-Customary) Deal Provisions in the Current PIPE Market

Mitch Nussbaum, Partner, Loeb & Loeb

Peter Serra, Executive Managing Director, Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC

Rodrigo Sanchez, Counsel, Lucosky Brookman

Leo Kofman, SVP - Equity Capital Markets, Jefferies

Ilya Kravets, Director of Placements/Investment Banking, H.C. Wainwright & Co.

What the Latest SEC Rules on SPACs Means for PIPE Investors

Doug Ellenoff, Partner, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole, LLP

Joe Tonnos, Managing Director, Roth Capital Partners

Marc Van Tricht, Managing Director/Investment Banking, EarlyBirdCapital, Inc.

Discussion of the NVCA's New Model Deal Forms for PIPEs

Sarah Reed, General Counsel, RA Capital

Marianne Sarazin, Partner, Goodwin

Caroline Dotolo, Partner, WilmerHale

Julie Plyler, Special Counsel, Covington & Burling

PIPEs and the SEC's Approach to Broker/Dealer Issues: Key Case Studies

Matthew Breville, Special Counsel, WilmerHale

Update on Reg A Issuance Trends & Marketing Strategies

Louis Bevilacqua, Founding Member, Bevilacqua PLLC

Seth Farbman, Chairman, VStock Transfer

Jonathan Stidd, CMO, DealMaker

PIPEs & Confidentiality Agreements: Wall Crossing, Trading Restrictions, and Common Provisions Covering Agents and Investors

Michael Maline, Partner, Covington & Burling LLP

PIPE Investment Trends: Registered Directs

Joseph Smith, Partner, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole, LLP

Activist Campaigns in the Microcap Market

Ele Klein, Partner, Schulte Roth & Zabel

What you Should Know About Foreign Issuers and the PIPE Market

Mark Wood, Co-Chair, Capital Markets Practice Group, Katten

James Clare, Partner, Bennett Jones LLP

David Fine, Senior Legal Counsel, Yorkville Advisors, LLC

William C. Hicks, Member / Co-Chair, Life Sciences Practice, Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.

Using Regulation A as a "Synthetic Shelf"

Ross Carmel, Partner, Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

What you Need to Know About the SEC's Enforcement Campaign Against Convertible Debt PIPE Investors

Marc Indeglia, President, SPCC/Small Public Company Coalition

Christina Milnor, Partner, Mincey Bell Milnor/Cranfill Sumner

Nick Morgan, Founder & President, Investors Choice Advocates Network

Kevin C. Timken, Partner/Co-Leader, Securities & Capital Markets, Michael Best & Friedrich, LLP

Strategies for Valuing Embedded Investment Perks in Deals

Keith Rosenbloom, Founder & Managing Partner, Cruiser Capital

Using PIPEs to Finance Mergers & Acquisitions

Anna Pinedo, Partner, Mayer Brown, LLP

A resurgence of interest in Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) is also fueling much of the recent growth in the PIPE market. According to TheDeal's PrivateRaise data service tracking SPAC and PIPE activity, roughly half of the IPOs in 2024 have occurred since the start of June and 83% of the registrations were filed around the same time frame.

For 20 years, the DealFlow Events team has been at the forefront of private investments in public equity. We've hosted The PIPEs Conference in cities around the world. Our next stop is Hollywood, Florida. This year's conference at The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will once again be a hub for professional networking and deal-making.

