Hosted by the San Francisco Women Artists Gallery known for supporting, empowering, and expanding women's representation in the arts, the exhibit began on August 6 and will continue until September 6, 2024.

A representative from Thumbellina Gardens Inc. commented that the "August Abstractions" exhibit showcases Michelle's unique blend of landscaping and abstract art. It also reflects the beauty and complexity of California's landscapes-an influence visibly seen in her work at Thumbellina Gardens Inc. It allows viewers to experience Michelle's artistic interpretation of the natural world she has spent decades designing.

Complementing her visual art, Michelle's single "California Fields" also marks her return to music after a 45-year hiatus. It aptly captures her complex feelings of love and exasperation toward California and is now available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Commenting on this revival, Michelle expressed, "Releasing this single and participating in this exhibition is my way of merging the past with the present."

She further emphasized, " There is a trend of frustration amongst Californians but this song… it will open the eyes of many who see how

wonderful it still is. From my art and music to Thumbellina Landscape Inc., I'm trying to express my connection with the land and the deep influence it has left on my work."

About Thumbellina Gardens Inc.:

Founded by Michelle Bond, Thumbellina Gardens Inc. focuses on innovative landscape designs. Having worked in the Bay Area for over twenty years, the company specializes in creating sustainable and artistically driven garden spaces. It has completed over 5,000 projects across various scales, both locally and internationally, with work getting featured in numerous publications.

About Michelle Bond:

Michelle Bond is a multi-talented artist, landscape designer, and musician located in San Francisco. Born in the Philippines and immigrating to the U.S. in 1980, Michelle holds a fine arts degree from San Francisco State University and a master's in Landscape Architecture from UC Berkeley. She has showcased her work widely and is recognized for blending her art and design skills. Her recent comeback to music represents a notable development in her artistic journey.

Contact Information:

